"As long as you have Steph, Draymond and Klay Thompson ... they find a way to bring the dawg out of role players" - Former NBA champion opens up on what makes Golden State Warriors a great team

Kendrick Perkins has praised the Golden State Warriors' culture of basketball.

The Warriors have been to six NBA Finals in the last eight years. Despite not having Kevin Durant this time around, they have shown immense strength and are just one win away from their seventh championship.

Perkins also complimented Steve Kerr and his coaching staff for the terrific job they have been doing in developing role players. Although the Golden State Warriors have a strong core in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, their role players have been elite.

Perkins said on "NBA Today":

"The Golden State Warriors have the best culture in basketball. When you talk about plug and replace, it don't matter.

"As long as you have Steph, Draymond and Klay Thompson, you can put any of those pieces around them. And I think Steve Kerr and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job of getting the best out of others."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the most impressive players the Golden State Warriors have developed. He was the number one overall pick in the 2014 draft but was never really an impact player.

However, when Wiggins was traded to the Warriors in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, things turned around for him.

Wiggins is now one of the best two-way players in the league. His performances in the finals have earned him praise from everyone in the NBA community.

Here's what Perkins had to say about Wiggins:

"We look at Andrew Wiggins, who JJ Reddick just talked about. How important he was not only in last night's game, but in Game 4. He outplayed Jayson Tatum in both of those games, in my opinion.

"Then you look at Gary Payton II, the impact that he had, Otto Porter Jr. being inserted into the starting role. When he wasn't with Golden State, people were saying what he was overpaid and things to that nature."

He added:

"They find a way to get the best out of their role players. They find a way to bring the dawg out of role players. And all of a sudden you see a great brand of basketball for players that, in other organizations, you don't see. So it's the culture, they have the best culture in basketball."

Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. have all been instrumental in the Golden State Warriors' run to the finals.

The Warriors were out of the playoffs for two seasons but kept faith in these players. It worked out well in the long run, as they are now just one win away from securing the championship.

Can the Golden State Warriors clinch the championship in Game 6?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics heading into Game 6.

They also have momentum on their side as they have won two consecutive games in the series. However, the challenge of playing on the road against the Celtics is not going to be an easy one.

The Golden State Warriors have relied on Steph Curry to lead their offense, and he has done a great job for them. Although he misfired in Game 5, a strong bounce-back could be expected out of him.

Klay Thompson is considered one of the most lethal players in the game. He has found his shot over the past few games, which is a sign of trouble for Boston.

To add to the Boston Celtics' misery, Andrew Wiggins has been a big threat recently. If he has another big game, the Golden State Warriors will certainly have the upper hand.

However, the Celtics have been in situations like this before and are expected to fight fiercely in Game 6.

With a chance to take the series to Game 7, the young team cannot afford silly mistakes. They have had a stellar journey, but none of that will matter if they fail to win Game 6.

