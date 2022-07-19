"As a matter of fact, he ran from the leadership position; I'm taking Bron over KD in Year 20" - Shannon Sharpe asserts LeBron James at 37 is better than Kevin Durant at 33

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have cemented themselves as two of the all-time greats when it comes to their ability on the basketball court. Throughout their NBA careers, Durant and James have been compared to each other.

Durant and LeBron continue to showcase their ability to be dominant forces on the court. Although they are both getting older, it's clear that the two talented superstars still have the ability to take over a game at any moment.

James currently plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is potentially looking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. It's clear the two superstars are eyeing another potential chance to compete for an NBA title.

The question that is often debated in basketball cirlces, between Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who is the best player in the entire league?

On "Undisputed," co-host Shannon Sharpe said that, even though LeBron is older, he would still take James over Durant. Sharpe went on to point out that he would take LeBron because of his leadership ability, as well as his talent.

"Yeah, at jumpers, that's it. Where it should be no question is leadership. When has KD ever been considered a leader? As a matter of fact, he ran from the leadership position. I'm taking Bron over KD in Year 20."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



LeBron James and Kevin Durant look to bounce back in upcoming season

LeBron James and Kevin Durant during an NBA All-Star game

The basketball world will continue to watch closely when players such as Kevin Durant and LeBron James take the court. Even though Durant and LeBron continue to get older, they are still playing at an elite level.

Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and is still under contract for four more years. Although he's dealt with injuries in the last couple of years, Durant has played at an MVP-caliber level when he's on the court. In his last season with the Nets, KD went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

LeBron will also find himself in the center of the spotlight this year. This is expected for the superstar forward. With LeBron preparing for his 20th year in the league, he's also set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. For a Lakers team that finished eleventh in the Western Conference last year, it could be the final season that James suits up in a Lakers uniform if they don't get back on track.

