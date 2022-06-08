“As much as I got a APB out for Klay Thompson, I believe he will be found” - Stephen A. Smith says Klay Thompson will remind everybody of who he is, believes the Warriors will win the title in 7 games

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has come under scrutiny for his performances in the postseason thus far. The Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, with Thompson struggling.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the marksman will show up in the remaining games of the series. Smith is confident Thompson will remind everyone why he is an All-Star.

Smith also admitted that Thompson has been a bit of a no-show thus far in the series. Smith said:

"I'm going with the Warriors in seven games. I respect the hell out of the Boston Celtics. I know what a legitimate threat they are. The Boston Celtics are formidable. But I think Steph Curry is Steph Curry.

"And I believe, as much as I got a APB out for Klay Thompson, I believe he will be found and as this series veins, he will show up and he will remind us of who the hell Klay Thompson is."

The series is tied going into Games 3 and 4 in Boston at TD Garden. The Warriors will need Thompson to have a big game on the road if they are to regain home-court advantage in this series.

First Take @FirstTake



Are you still confident in your .@StephenASmith is still riding with the Warriors in 7.Are you still confident in your #NBAFinals pick? .@StephenASmith is still riding with the Warriors in 7. Are you still confident in your #NBAFinals pick? https://t.co/qN5HuLBrss

How important is Klay Thompson to the Warriors?

The Splash Brothers in action.

Klay Thompson rejoined Steph Curry and Draymond Green after a lengthy absence due to injury.

This has allowed the Golden State Warriors to bring back the trio that was instrumental in reaching five straight NBA Finals and winning three. With their reunion came championship aspirations.

Klay Thompson is an integral part of the Warriors' setup, as he is a major contributor on both ends. He is an incredible marksman from beyond the arc who can play excellent defense.

His ability to draw opposing defenders while freeing up shots for Curry was one of the Warriors' trademark strategies at the peak of their powers.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



8-of-14 from three in Game 6 win vs. Memphis

8-of-16 from three in Game 5 win vs. Dallas



He is the first player ever to make 8+ threes in a closeout game twice in his career, let alone twice in a single postseason. Klay Thompson of the @warriors this postseason:8-of-14 from three in Game 6 win vs. Memphis8-of-16 from three in Game 5 win vs. DallasHe is the first player ever to make 8+ threes in a closeout game twice in his career, let alone twice in a single postseason. Klay Thompson of the @warriors this postseason:8-of-14 from three in Game 6 win vs. Memphis8-of-16 from three in Game 5 win vs. DallasHe is the first player ever to make 8+ threes in a closeout game twice in his career, let alone twice in a single postseason.

Thompson also has the ability to guard the opposition's top outside scorer. He uses his size and incredible footwork to guard the perimeter as well as the interior.

The cause for concern, however, as far as Thompson and the Warriors are concerned, is Klay's rustiness in the postseason. A lack of rhythm was expected, as he was sidelined for more than two seasons.

In his last seven games, Thompson is shooting 34.5% from the perimeter.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Klay Thompson finishes Game 5 -45 plus/minus on the floor, tied for the worst plus/minus in any playoff game over the last 25 postseasons.



Andre Drummond was also -45 against Bucks in 2019. Klay Thompson finishes Game 5 -45 plus/minus on the floor, tied for the worst plus/minus in any playoff game over the last 25 postseasons.Andre Drummond was also -45 against Bucks in 2019. https://t.co/ArO9JBDeiF

These numbers will need to improve if the Warriors are to win the championship against a resolute Boston Celtics. The Celtics have snatched a win on the road and taken home-court advantage out of the equation.

