"As much as I love Jaylen Brown, I would make the trade" - 2x NBA champion and Celtics great lobbies for a Kevin Durant to Boston trade

News of Jaylen Brown being on the trade block for Kevin Durant has seen mixed reactions from fans. In reference to the situation, two-time NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell offered his take on the deal.

Rumors regarding the Celtics' dealings with the Brooklyn Nets were made public yesterday. The revelation itself took everyone by storm as Boston put their budding star up for a trade to acquire Kevin Durant.

Jaylen Brown has been an important member of the Celtics' young core. Boston seems to have a solid foundation for the future and could remain contenders for several years.

However, with the opportunity to acquire one of the greatest to play in the game, the Celtics have entered the sweepstakes for Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

While this hasn't been well received by most Celtics fans, Cedric Maxwell offered his take on the matter. Speaking with NBC Sports Boston, Maxwell said:

"I'lll get off the fence and say I would make the trade, as much as I love Jaylen Brown.

"Never fall in love with the product. And always be willing to make changes to improve your basketball club. So I think I'm off the fence now. If push came to shove, I would do it. But I wouldn't give the entire bank for him. It would be suspect giving up some players, but not the whole bank."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



believes a Kevin Durant trade puts the Celtics over the top for championship run "As much as I love Jaylen Brown, I would make the trade" @cedricmaxwell81 believes a Kevin Durant trade puts the Celtics over the top for championship run "As much as I love Jaylen Brown, I would make the trade"@cedricmaxwell81 believes a Kevin Durant trade puts the Celtics over the top for championship run https://t.co/Ua2udBgKYx

NBC Sports panelist Chris Forsberg also highlighted an important aspect of the rumor. He mentioned that the Celtics haven't been a team that has made their dealings public. With most of their trade news and negotiations coming "out of left field," Forsberg said that the rumors appear to be a little suspicious.

Whether Forsberg's suspicions have weight is yet to be clarified. But given the information at hand, the Celtics may not be inclined to make the trade.

Does it make sense to give up Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

Jaylen Brown guards Kevin Duran

The question itself has spurred an interesting narrative. In a practical sense, Kevin Durant has a lot more value than Jaylen Brown. Durant is a proven force and a perennial All-Star. In this regard, the comparison to Brown is almost unfair.

Had the negotiation been for a straight-up trade, Boston would have done it without a moment's hesitation. But this is where the complications begin.

Boston's initial offer was met with disinterest from the Nets. To make things interesting, Brooklyn proposed a counter that could potentially rock the Celtics' core.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

As reported by Shams Charania, the Nets asked for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, unprotected first-round picks and an additional role player. While news of Brown being on the trade block has already been met with negative reviews, adding Smart to the package would be a mess.

Marcus Smart is a key element of Boston's core. With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics also saw an overall improvement to their guard rotation.

In this context, Maxwell's comments should be taken into consideration. While a move for Kevin Durant would be beneficial for the Celtics, giving up the bank for him may not be in their best interest.

Booner @boonersports Let’s be honest.



The Celtics had NO reason to pursue Kevin Durant. Just went to a NBA Finals. SWEPT KD AND THE NETS. Added Malcolm Brogdon and Gallinari. They only got better. Just built something special, and Jaylen Brown was a big part of that

Let’s be honest. The Celtics had NO reason to pursue Kevin Durant. Just went to a NBA Finals. SWEPT KD AND THE NETS. Added Malcolm Brogdon and Gallinari. They only got better. Just built something special, and Jaylen Brown was a big part of that https://t.co/wuMJb7REg9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far