As NBA resumes Nike extends support to the league and WNBA players for stance on systemic racism

The largest sportswear manufacturer in the world and the NBA's official jersey manufacturer Nike has stepped into the fight for social justice. In a tweet posted at 1 PM ET, the US company threw its weight behind NBA and WNBA players who boycotted their games yesterday. The NBA resumes play on Saturday in all likelihood.

Nike to support NBA players in struggle for social justice

Nike's biggest and most conspicuous American athlete is an NBA player in LeBron James. James has been among the most vocal voices speaking out against police brutality in the Jacob Blake shooting. As the face of the NBA and Nike's first athlete to sign a lifetime contract, James's pulling power with the brand is immense.

Other notable Nike athletes in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Paul George, who've all got their signature shoe line. Kyrie Irving and Giannis have been central figures in the NBA's social justice movement. Irving even floated the idea of a league boycott before the NBA's bubble plan materialized fully.

Till the NBA resumes on Saturday, Nike has a golden opportunity to make it another marketing campaign like they did with the Colin Kaepernick protest. Till the NBA resumes playoff play, there is a whole world of good they can do together.

Doc Rivers delivered a simple message to a room full of NBA players on Wednesday night. It may have saved the entire season. https://t.co/lfW6KwO0Ch — Game 7 (@game7__) August 27, 2020

Adidas had posted a similar message in support of its athletes involved in the Black Lives Matter movement yesterday. Major Adidas athletes in the NBA including Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard have a big stake in the BLM movement and have been outspoken in their demands for policing reform.

Nike and the NBA have a lot of potential to use this movement and push for real reform and changes within the country. Both these brands are beacons of American success and have a place in the hearts of most people in the USA.

Both Nike and the NBA faced some serious backlash for the China incident last year, when the NBA had to shut down Daryl Morey for his comments on the Free Hong Kong movement. That incident cost them a ton of credibility with the public, which they feel they can regain by working for social reform in the USA.

