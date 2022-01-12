"As a point guard watching the game, it’s kind of cool to see” - Stephen Curry on Ja Morant

Stephen Curry has heaped high praise on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant after the youngster put on a show against the Golden State Warriors.

The 22-year-old has been making a lot of noise with his recent performances. Curry had a triple double against the Grizzlies, but his efforts were cancelled out, as the Grizzlies put on a good offensive showing in the fourth quarter. Morant converted some clutch buckets to help the Grizzlies take the win. He scored 29 points and also chipped in with five rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors looked good to come from behind and take the lead. However, the young Grizzlies team didn't let that happen, as they gathered themselves well, and walked out with their tenth straight win.

In his post-game interview, Curry said about Morant:

"He has taken some leaps this year. As a point guard watching the game, it’s kind of cool to see.”'

Ja Morant faced an injury earlier this season, and was out of the Grizzlies team for a while.

The team performed surprisingly well in his absence, though. On his return, Morant faced a lot of heat, but he responded in emphatic fashion, silencing his critics by putting on fabulous performances.

Thanks to his recent form, he is on course to making his first All-Star appearance. Many have also dragged his name into MVP conversation. However, to win the coveted trophy, he has work to do.

Nevertheless, Morant is a true joy to watch. The praise he gets from his opposition and peers is a testament to all the hard work he has put in.

Can Ja Morant become one of the best point guards in the NBA?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets

Ja Morant is making a strong case to be one of the best point guards in the NBA. However, he needs to make more improvements and deliver the goods consistently.

Legends like Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul have done it all in the league, and are still performing well for their teams. Considering the same, Morant has a long way to go before he is called one of the best point guards in the league. However, his name doing the rounds is a step in the right direction.

Morant has performed well this season. Before his injury, he did it all for the Grizzlies. He was expected to have a rough patch after his injury, but he didn't take too much time to settle in.

The Grizzlies have been oozing confidence this season. They have sizzled, and one of the big reasons for that has been Morant's form. The youngster has feared no opponent, regardless of their size and stature. If he continues with the same mentality, Morant could become one of the best point guards in the league.

