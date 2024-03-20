“Ask Damian about me” CJ McCollum fires back at Patrick Beverley for calling him one of the 'whitest black' guys in the NBA

CJ McCollum is generally known as a nice guy in the league. He is one of the leaders of the players' association and was one of the first NBA players to jump on the podcast bandwagon.

However, much to his chagrin, his name came up on a rather bizarre list. Milwaukee Bucks guard and noted trash talker Patrick Beverley, on his podcast, named his top five “whitest” black players in the league.

It was a follow-up to the “blackest” white players list Beverley came up with earlier on his show. It is a subject and segment only Pat Bev would take on!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His top five “whitest” black players include Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarret Allen, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams, and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. Beverley did go into a lot of reasoning for each player’s inclusion on the list.

He originally said that the nomination had nothing to do with their basketball game but more about their swag, or lack thereof. He called out Turner and Bamba for being “white-esque” for their tendency to shoot perimeter shots rather than playing in the post.

McCollum was apparently chosen due to his involvement in the players' association.

McCollum did not waste time shooting back in the comments:

“Ask @damianlillard about me before you speak on my name,” McCollum commented on IG.

CJ McCollum fires back at Pat Bev

The Pelicans guard tagged his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard to back him. Lillard is a current teammate of Beverley's in Milwaukee.

CJ McCollum opens education center

CJ McCollum has been quite active off the court. He is a strong proponent of education reform and supports charitable efforts.

The NBA player opened his Dream Center in Gretna, Louisiana, outside of New Orleans. The center is designed to help students complete their homework and school assignments. The center features a library, free-to-use computers, and digital centers. It also offers virtual reality learning tools for students as well.

McCollum also has an ongoing scholarship program for high schoolers in Orleans Parish. He pays for the college education of ten locals as well.

McCollum opened two other Dream Centers within the Boys & Girls Clubs back in Portland, Oregon, when he played for the Blazers.