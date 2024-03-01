“Ask for a raise”: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously mocks his own comments amid equipment staff’s exceptional work

Last January, Giannis Antetokounmpo ranted about his team's shortcomings after suffering from a loss against the Houston Rockets. Not only did he feel the need to call out his teammates, but he also called the attention of the equipment staff out of frustration. Antetokounmpo made some questionable remarks, especially after telling the staff to do a better job in washing the team's clothes.

Fast forward to the present day, it seems that Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a better mood and in his unique way apologized for his unnecessary remarks. The "Greek Freak" acknowledged how the staff has done a good job since his rant and even hilariously suggested that they asked for a raise from the organization.

"You know two months ago I said how everybody got to do a better job," Antetotkounmpo said. "Even the equipment manager got to do a better job. I got to take it back. They've been unbelievable in the last three months. Even though I said they have to do a better job jokingly, now they've got to got back to the teams and to their organization and ask for a raise."

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks doing a good job this season?

Since the 2018-19 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have maintained their spot within the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. During those six years, including this season, the Bucks have ranked first on three occasions and have ranked third on three other occasions. As of this year, they sit in third place with a 39-21 record. They also have the opportunity to overtake the Cleveland Cavaliers who have a 38-20 record for the second spot.

Given these factors, it's safe to say that the Bucks have been giving their best efforts to remain contenders this season. Their chances of winning the championship are higher than usual especially now with Damian Lillard by their side. Plus, there's also the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up another MVP-caliber season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently ranked third in the NBA MVP race with averages of 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Despite shooting poorly from behind the arc, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-high 61.6% from the field overall.

Even though it's the first time he's sharing the court with another All-Star, Damian Lillard is still bringing "Dame Time" to Milwaukee. Lillard is averaging 24.5 ppg, 6.8 apg, 4.4 rpg and 1.1 spg. To top it off, he recently won the 2024 All-Star Game MVP award. With that in mind, Bucks fans must feel like they can achieve championship glory once again.

Overall, despite Antetokounmpo's rants last January about having to be a better team, it seems that the Bucks are showing little to no signs of slowing down heading into the final stretch of the regular season.