Assistant coach takes indirect dig at JJ Redick, reveals LeBron James and Lakers' No. 1 priority after reality check against Clippers

The Lakers endured a morale-crushing defeat against their cross-town rivals LA Clippers on Sunday. Following the Purple and Gold’s 116-102 loss at the Intuit Dome, Aiken Falcons Boys Basketball assistant coach Sean Davis appeared to take an indirect jab at coach JJ Redick while pointing out the team’s biggest need.

Davis, who also contributes to LakersNation.com, shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ performance and emphasized that the franchise’s top priority should be hiring a dedicated offensive coach.

"Priority number 1 this summer for the Lakers is hiring a serious OC," Davis tweeted.

Davis shared his opinion before LeBron James seemingly expressed frustration with the Lakers’ current roster construction, stating that the team needs to play "perfect basketball" consistently to secure victories.

Davis appeared to disagree with the four-time NBA champion’s remarks about the roster and responded with a firm three-word comment.

Regarding the Lakers’ coaching staff, Redick has six assistant coaches supporting him: Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque are all part of his team.

Lakers fans react to Sean Davis' claim

Lakers fans were buzzing after Sean Davis openly expressed his thoughts on what LeBron James and the team need to consistently secure victories.

"Offense coach? Isn’t that what jj suppose to be," a fan said.

"The #1 Priority is definitely NOT hiring an OC, it's trashing these awful uniforms and then trading AD. The rebuild must begin. He's still prime enough to fetch multiple picks," a fan wrote.

"I’m not saying this is all on JJ I think he’ll be good in the future but why are you hiring someone who never coached at this point of the LeBron AD window," said another user.

"The real weakness on the roster is not having a 7foot, 260lb+ center to deal with guys like Jokic, Zubac, etc. We can’t expect AD to play at center 48 minutes per game, all 82 games. This team desperately needs to trade for Walker Kessler to solves their biggest positional hole," commented another fan.

The Lakers are set to return to action on Tuesday when they host the Washington Wizards. The Wizards hold the league’s worst record, with only six wins in 41 games this season.

