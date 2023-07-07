At $96, Victor Wembanyama’s debut for Spurs records highest average ticket price for NBA Summer league

On Friday night, Victor Wembanyama will take the floor for the first time since being draft No. 1 overall. As expected, there is going to be a large crowd to see the seven-foot french big man in action.

Typically, Summer League games don't draw a big audience. That being said, Victor Wembanyama has changed the game. Prices to see the San Antonio Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets are at record highs according to reports.

Part of what's adding to the hype is who the Spurs are matched up with on Friday night. Not only is Wembanyama in the lineup, but he'll be squaring off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. NBA insider Marc Stein has also reported that tickets for the game are already sold out.

Getting tickets to the game is not the only way fans can get their eyes on Wembanyama's debut. The game is also going to be aired on ESPN with tip off scheduled for 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Victor Wembanyama opens up on NBA debut

This is not only a huge moment for Victor Wembanyama, but the NBA as a whole. There hasn't been a prospect with this much hype on day one since LeBron James back in 2003. Fans and analysts around the league will have their eyes peeled to see how the new pillar of the San Antonio Spurs franchise performs in his debut.

Leading up to the action, Wembanyama has touched on getting to finally suit up for the Spurs after being drafted. Overall, his main feeling heading into the game is excitment.

“It’s going to be intense,” Wembanyama told reporters. “I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for [the] first time.”

The Spurs big man is already looking beyond Friday night too. After Summer League, he will then begin gearing up for his rookie season in the NBA. Originally, Wembanyama was going to play for France in the FIBA World Cup, but has changed his mind.

Since he's no longer playing in the World Cup, his summer will be spent working on his body and his craft. Something he's never really got to do between league and international play going on year round.

“I’ve never been able to enjoy a summer with several months of development for my body. For this new phase of my life, it’s essential,” Wembanyama said. “The Spurs staff are ready to make this summer profitable. We can’t afford for it to be wasted time.”

