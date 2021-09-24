“At the end of the day it's a business” - Zach LaVine on Chicago Bulls not offering him a contract extension in the offseason

Zach LaVine, who signed a $78 million contract for the Chicago Bulls in 2018, is eligible for an extension this summer. The Bulls’ front office, after a series of moves to retool their roster for a playoff push, has yet to offer him an extended stay in Windy City. Although LaVine has indicated his approval of recent offseason signings, he also stressed that this season could be a turning point in his career.

Based on a report by Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls All-Star completely understood the business side of the negotiation. Here's what he said:

"At the end of the day it's a business. They did what was best for the team and I will continue to go out there and do what's best for the team as well. This season going forward is going to be extremely crucial not just for me but for everybody. Winning would take care of everything."

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out for the Chicago Bulls this season. The refusal of the franchise to offer an extension to LaVine could derail their quest to end a playoff drought. Alternately, it could also galvanize the team and prove that they are all about winning games. This season promises to be a thrilling one for Bulls fans.

What does Zach LaVine mean to this Chicago Bulls team?

Zach LaVine with Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich after winning the basketball gold medal in Tokyo.

Zach LaVine registered career highs in several statistical categories like scoring, assists and field goal percentage in the 2020-21 NBA season. Since leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves to sign for the Bulls in 2018, he has proven his worth as a highly competitive player.

LaVine has also worked on his game and transformed his reputation as just a dunker or a flyer into a well-rounded basketball player. He has been the Bulls’ best player for the past several seasons.

LaVine also solidified his status as one of the emerging stars in the NBA by making the All-Star team and helping Team USA win the basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year. The former slam dunk champion is in the prime of his career and boasts tremendous physical prowess.

No one on the Bulls’ roster matches his combination of athleticism, shooting and talent. Losing LaVine to free agency next year could potentially mean another roster turnover for the Chicago Bulls, so it remains to be seen how the situation pans out.

