“At the end of the day, the day gone end”: GloRilla opens up about shooting her shot at Damian Lillard

Are Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Memphis-based rapper Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, a thing? The rapper made an appearance on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast where she was asked about it, but she skillfully avoided giving a direct answer.

GloRilla had previously expressed her admiration for Damian Lillard. During this year's All-Star Game, she had a photo taken with the star and posted it on X with the caption:

"Who n***a dis is? Cause I want him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She added:

"Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

Expand Tweet

In the Club Shay Shay podcast, Sharpe asked if GloRilla had made a flirtatious move towards Dame, likening it to a "Steph Curry shot," and asked whether it was successful.

The artist evaded the question:

"The halfcourt shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon' end."

In early March, Damian Lillard was asked by TMZ about whether he had seen GloRilla shoot her shot. Lillard said:

"Man, shout-out to GloRilla, man. No comment, my brother."

Lillard has been going through rough times since his trade to Milwaukee in October. Shortly after the trade, he and his wife, Kay'La Lillard, who share three children, filed for divorce.

“People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,' but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce,” he told Yahoo Sports.

Bucks need Damian Lillard to solidify playoff position

With six games remaining in their schedule, the Milwaukee Bucks hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they have been missing Damian Lillard in their last three games, resulting in a 1-2 record.

Lillard missed his first game due to a personal matter, while his next two absences were because of a right groin strain.

Although they won their first game against the Atlanta Hawks in their recent stretch without the star guard, they suffered consecutive losses to non-playoff teams, the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite being one of the top teams in the league, a poor performance in the final six games could lead to a drop in the standings. Milwaukee faces the fourth toughest schedule ahead, including games against playoff contenders like the Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder, Orlando Magic (twice) and New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers, Magic and Knicks all have viable chances of surpassing the Bucks in the East if their downward trend continues.