“At first it was jokes but Draymond be too excited around this ni**a” “Draymond’s offseason is to spend time taking care of LeBron” - Fans lose it as LeBron James and Draymond Green spotted dancing together

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's budding friendship has been in the spotlight this offseason. The duo has been spotted together several times in public. The most recent instance was in Toronto.

James and Green recreated NFL star Antonio Brown's dance moves as their video went viral. Here's the clip:

Draymond Green also appeared at the Drew League when LeBron James played at the Pro-Am tournament about a week ago. The Warriors forward was recently spotted taking James' picture with a fan.

Green and James battled against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals series between 2015 and 2018. The former's infamous suspension in the 2016 Finals came after he hit LeBron below the belt during Game 4.

Their equation has dramatically changed since 'King James' moved to LA to play for the Lakers. Green's biggest investments are in James' athlete empowerment media company, 'Uninterrupted,' and tequila brand, 'Lobos,' in which James has made heavy investments.

NBA Twitter didn't take too long to roast the league's latest 'BFF' pairing they didn't see coming. Meanwhile, several Warriors fans and Lakers fans engaged in banter after witnessing the pair vibe together in Toronto. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"At first it was jokes but Draymond be too excited around this ni**a"

Another fan added:

"Draymond’s offseason is to spend time taking care of LeBron"

LeBron James and Draymond Green could enter free agency next offseason

LeBron James and Draymond Green are eligible to sign an extension with their current franchises. James and his camp are yet to comment on a possible return to the Lakers. Reports have emerged that the Warriors are unwilling to offer Green a max contract.

The latter could test free agency if the Warriors refuse to offer him a contract of his liking. Green has a player option at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He could decline this option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, LeBron has until June 30th, 2023, to decide his future in LA. The two are already business partners off the court, but they could become teammates next offseason.

At the moment, nothing is certain regarding the event, but the NBA is unpredictable. Several stars have explored the possibility of teaming up with rival players. The Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA. Golden State has four players, including Green, who are eligible for an extension.

The possibility of Green departing the team in search of a better contract is substantial. It's not viable for the defending champs to offer all their players a deal of their liking.

The LA Lakers will be among the teams with cap space next summer to sign another max player. So, Green teaming up with LeBron James in LA seems more of a possibility than the four-time MVP joining the Dubs.

