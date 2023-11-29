"At least @ me breast milk lover": Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart exchange hilarious insults on Twitter

Since becoming teammates again, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have been known to poke fun at each other on social media. The pair of Knicks players recently got into another scuffle on Twitter.

It all started when Josh Hart quote tweeted a highlight reel of him grabbing 19 rebounds in a game against the Knicks last season. He claimed he would have gotten 20 boards that game if it weren't for a "fat headed point guard." It's clear the player in question is Jalen Brunson.

That performance is still Hart's career-high for rebounds in a single game.

After seeing this post, Jalen Brunson came back with a harsh remark of his own. He called out Hart for not tagging him, and brought up an old tweet of his that ended up going viral.

This remark is a reference to a tweet Hart made back in May about tasting the breast milk of a significant other.

When these two aren't having a back and forth with each other on social media, they are helping lead the charge for the New York Knicks. Currently, they sit in fifth place with a record of 10-7.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have a long history

Part of why Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are constantly battling online is because of the history they have together. Their time as teammates started way before they both wound up on the New York Knicks.

Before entering the league, both players spent their college days at Villanova. Hart is a few years older, so they only got to play together for two years. However, they had great success during that time.

In 2016, Jalen Brunson was a rookie and Josh Hart was a junior. Together, they were part of the Villanova core that went on to win a national championship. Hart stayed for his senior season, but they were unable to get the job done again. That said, Brunson and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges led Nova to another title as juniors in 2018.

It might not have resulted in a medal, but Hart and Brunson also competed alongside each other in international play this summer. They both made the trip to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Based on their interactions online, it's clear that Brunson and Hart's relationship runs deeper than basketball. With that in mind, more crazy interactions like this should be expected in the foreseeable future.