"At least when Celtics smoked Nets they was missing half the roster" - NBA fans react to Boston Celtics' blowout win over Philadelphia 76ers

The Boston Celtics handed the Philadelphia 76ers one of their most embarrassing losses of the season. With a 135-87 score line, the Celtics notched a blowout win against the fifth-ranked Sixers.
Featuring some spectacular defense and an unstoppable offense, the Celtics held Philadelphia to below 90 points at home. They also managed to contain a superstar such as Joel Embiiid to only 19 points.
Considering the aggressive nature of fans from both cities, the loss at Wells Fargo Center saw emotional reactions from fans on both sides. The mood of NBA fans was aptly expressed as a flurry of tweets went out following the blowout win.
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers rejoiced following the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. However, this joy would be shortlived to say the least.
Having been handed a humiliating loss with a 48-point differential at home, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a lot of questions to answer as they await Harden's debut in a Sixers uniform.
How did the Boston Celtics dominate the Philadelphia 76ers?
With the full complement of their roster available to them, the Boston Celtics have finally shown signs of turning a corner this season. Since the month of January, the Celtics have been an impressive unit as they racked up a 17-6 record along with a nine-game winning streak following Tuesday night's win.
But how exactly has this happened? Behind the incredible performances of Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't exactly a weak side. While also factoring in their 34-23 record, the Sixers also climbed their way up the Eastern Conference ladder. So what is different about the Celtics?
The major game changer is the defense. Boston has displayed some stifling defense since late January. Boasting a league-best defensive rating of 99.0 and the best net ratings this month, the Boston Celtics have seen a complete change in their playing culture.
The change is quite evident on the floor. As addressed by Philadelphia 76ers head coach, and former Boston Celtics head coach, Doc Rivers, Boston has started to move the ball around a lot more as opposed to the isolation style of play that was rampant early in the season.
Allowing the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to coexist, a major concern that needed to be addressed by Boston earlier in the season, the side has managed to draw the most out of their roster's potential.
With the recent addition of a solid guard such as Derrick White to their rotation, the Celtics will look to make a lot of noise in their upcoming matchups as they compete for a solid position in the Eastern Conference seedings.