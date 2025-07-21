"At least Jimmy knows he’s washed" - NBA fans floored as Jimmy Butler hilariously admits Devin Booker would wipe him 11-0 in 1v1 matchup

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:17 GMT
NBA fans were floored online after Jimmy Butler hilariously said that Devin Booker would dominate him if they played one-on-one basketball right now. Butler is set to turn 36 years old in September, while Booker is just 28 years old and at the prime of his career.

In an appearance on Brandon Awadis' Twitch live stream on Sunday, Butler was asked what the score would be if he went head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns star. With a straight face, the Golden State Warriors veteran answered that it would be a clean sweep.

"Devin Booker, 11-0," Butler said.
Toward the end of his answer, a smile formed on Jimmy Butler's face. He could be joking or trolling Brandon Awadis, who was a huge Devin Booker "glazer." Nevertheless, Butler's answer had the internet talking about him knowing that he's past his prime.

Here are some of the comments.

Jimmy Butler was previously linked to the Phoenix Suns last season before the Golden State Warriors snapped him up before the trade deadline. Butler had the chance to play with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant at the time, but the Miami Heat decided to send him to the Bay Area.

Butler helped the Warriors reach the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, but an injury to Steph Curry derailed their momentum. The Suns, on the other hand, decided to blow things up in the offseason. They traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and waived Bradley Beal.

Booker remained an important piece for the franchise, signing a two-year, $145 million contract extension. That meant he'll be signed through the 2029-30 NBA season.

Paul George believes Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Warriors still have 'juice' left

Amid the flurry of moves several Western Conference teams made, the Golden State Warriors remained silent in the offseason. The West has become even more stacked, and some fans are worried about Steph Curry and the Warriors.

However, Paul George was a firm believer in the Dubs and thought that Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team still have some "juice" left in them. Here's what "PG" said about the Warriors in his "Podcast P" show.

"I like what they've got going on over there," George said. "(Kuminga) can play in a big lineup, and he can play in a small lineup. He guards, he defends, so I like what they got. I think they do have enough. There is still juice in Steph and Draymond (Green) and Jimmy. So, I do think they got enough."
