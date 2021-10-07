"At least two" - Frank Vogel on how many games LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will play for LA Lakers in the preseason

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sat out for the second consecutive game of the LA Lakers preseason. What is assumed to be for purpose of rest, the Lakers miss their superstars after suffering back-to-back losses.

After today's loss to the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had a number of questions regarding the current starting lineup and team strategies to answer.

Vogel was asked when LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will play in the post-game interview. As per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, Vogel had this to say:

"Haven't decided yet, but they will play some preseason games. We haven't made that decision yet, when they'll play."

In a follow up question regarding how many games the duo are expected to play, Vogel added by saying:

"At least two. You know, somewhere between two and four."

While the LA Lakers continue to play Anthony Davis to help him get his feet under him, today's game against the Suns also saw the debut of Carmelo Anthony in the Purple and Gold.

With another preseason loss hanging over the Lakers, they look to face the Golden State Warriors next on October 8th. With only four games left in the preseason prior to the regular-season tip-off, the highly anticipated debut of the LA Lakers at full strength is taking considerably longer than expected.

What can be expected of the LA Lakers going forward?

Anthony Davis posts up against Deandre Ayton at the Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns matchup

With an unknown timeline on when LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will play for the LA Lakers in the preseason, the team's current trajectory sees them losing more games than winning.

While establishing solid chemistry was going to be one of the major problems going into the season, the eye test shows confirms that it will take longer for things to fall into place.

As per Frank Vogel, while the energy on the court will be different with LeBron and Westbrook playing, the overall scheme of what they want to do as a team won't change. If that aspect of execution is to be considered, the LA Lakers have a lot of adjustments to make in order to be competitive.

There is hope that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will join the LA Lakers' lineup sooner rather than later. However, the team can expect to experience some growing pain as the newer players find a way to acclimate into the system while playing against serious competition.

