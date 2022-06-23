“At least you’re a player now, you’re a factor” - Skip Bayless says a trio of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis puts the LA Lakers back into contention

The LA Lakers are fantasizing about the possibility of adding Kyrie Irving to LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. The Brooklyn Nets and Irving are currently at an "impasse" in their contract negotiations.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless believes the Lakers would have a legitimate shot at the championship next season if they can land Irving. Bayless said:

"If you wind up with LeBron going into Year 20, AD, God knows if he will stay healthy or motivated, but you still have Anthony Davis in the heart of his prime, and Kyrie at age 30, I give you a shot, you're back in contention. At least you're a player now, at least you're a factor."

The biggest roadblock for the Lakers is the mammoth contract of Russell Westbrook. The guard is set to earn over $47 million if he opts-in into his player option for next season.

Irving, on the other hand, could walk away from the Nets if they don't give him what he wants. The Brooklyn Nets' ownership and management are frustrated by Kyrie's lack of availability and are hesitant to give him a long-term contract.

Can the LA Lakers make it work with Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie and LeBron as teammates for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The possibility of signing Kyrie Irving looks very bleak at the moment for the LA Lakers. But on paper, there is every chance that the Nets guard will walk away from Brooklyn and sign with another team this summer. The Lakers have been linked due to Irving and James' prior relationship.

One way the LA Lakers can sign Kyrie Irving is if the guard agrees to a sign-and-trade with the Nets. The Lakers can then offer Russell Westbrook a return for Irving. Westbrook would team up with Durant once again if this comes to fruition. However, there has been no indication that the Nets are willing to do this.

If the Lakers manage to bag Kyrie this summer, they will have the newest big three in the league with Irving, James and Davis. All three are incredible offensive players while the first two have their defensive deficiencies.

However, the Lakers will need to be wary of the fact that Irving and Davis tend to miss a lot of time for various reasons.

Either way, the Lakers would be remiss if they didn't do their due diligence and explore the possibility of acquiring Kyrie Irving. As Skip Bayless alluded to, the LA Lakers will be a strong favorite next season if they can get this deal done.

