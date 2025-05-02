"At times, JJ seethes": Brian Windhorst gets candid about Lakers head coach's approach to his role

NBA insider and analyst Brian Windhorst was not too high on how Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick handled his first playoff series. He said the first-year head coach was immature at times, which put him in a very bad light.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption show on Thursday, Windhorst elaborated on his criticism of how former colleague Redick approached his affairs with the Lakers in his first postseason appearance.

He believed that Redick could have done far better in dealing with the outside noises and not let them affect his coaching duties.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't like saying it, because we all had a personal relationship with JJ and I have such an immense respect for him. And I think he really did a great job this year [as coach]...

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"[But I think in this series] At times, JJ seethes. I think he is smart. I think he is great for the Lakers, but at times he seethes and that puts him in a bad position. And I think he was seething the last few days."

Expand Tweet

Ad

JJ Redick drew a lot of criticism for the game plan he had in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and did not hide his displeasure with it.

He chose to stick to playing small ball and at times over-extending his players, including 40-year-old LeBron James, which left them spent by the end of the game. The tack eventually took a toll on LA as they went on to lose the series, 4-1.

Ad

JJ Redick looks to address Lakers' roster woes following early playoff exit

JJ Redick admitted that the LA Lakers were not in a prime position to go deep in the playoffs this season. It is something he is looking to address following their first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first-year Lakers coach spoke about it during the team's end-of-season press conference on Thursday, highlighting the need for them to collectively be in championship shape moving forward.

Ad

"We have a ways to go as a roster, and certainly there are individuals that were in phenomenal shape, there's certainly other ones that could've been in better shape," he said. "That's where my mind goes immediately."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his first year as coach, JJ Redick steered LA to a 50-32 record, third in the Western Conference.

Midway into their campaign, they saw a major roster change, landing superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal for a package that included All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

While they had continued success following the deal, it posed problems, especially in the playoffs against the bigger Timberwolves team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More