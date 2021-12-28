"At times it's been Steph, at times it's been Giannis" - JJ Redick on the uncertainty of the MVP race and how Nikola Jokic compares to the usual suspects

The race for this season's MVP appears to be down to four superstars. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

In the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three", JJ Redick discussed why the four superstars deserved to win the MVP Award. Redick noted that this season's race is surrounded by uncertainty because of injuries and players entering protocols.

The former NBA player added that Kevin Durant is the best player in the world today. However, Redick feels that change every week because of how the other three superstars perform. He also mentioned the health of their teammates as another factor for the MVP Award.

"The best player in the world, it's so weird, it feels like it changes almost on a daily or weekly basis. Obviously, Kevin I think is the best player in the world. But in terms of who is playing best across the league, at times it's been Steph, at times it's been Giannis, at times it's been Jokic," Redick said.

JJ Redick praised Nikola Jokic for having a great individual season for the Denver Nuggets. Jokic is currently leading the NBA this season in PER at 32.7, which is also good for the best of all-time, better than Wilt Chamberlain back in 1963 and Giannis Antetokounmpo back in 2020.

Among other factors to consider is the overall team performance. Redick questioned if Stephen Curry voters will punish him when Golden State had a bad stretch or if they would reward Jokic for carrying a very depleted Nuggets team.

Finally, Redick also believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP season. Giannis has been one of the most durable players and he just keeps on improving every game.

Taking a look at the four MVP candidates this season

2021 NBA All-Star Game

Name: Stephen Curry

Team: Golden State Warriors

Stats: 27.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.9 APG, 5.4 3PM, 39.9 %FG, 24.2 PER

Team Record: 27-6

Games Missed: 2

Team Record w/out: 1-1

Stephen Curry is the favorite to win the MVP Award this season. Curry has been an unstoppable force for the league-leading Golden State Warriors. Already a two-time MVP, Curry can cement his legacy by winning another one.

The only problem for Curry is the threat of injury to him and his teammates. There is also the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Will Curry's numbers dip when both players return? Can they sustain their winning pace at the end of the season?

Name: Kevin Durant

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 29.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 52.3% FG, 25.8 PER

Team Record: 23-9

Games Missed: 5

Team Record w/out: 3-2

Kevin Durant is considered by many to be the current best player in the world. Durant has carried the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving and the struggles of James Harden. He also had an absurd season last year, despite only just returning from an injury.

The only problem for Durant has been his overall health. He's missed games because of rest. Durant also entered health and safety protocols recently and has not been cleared to return.

Name: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.6 BPG, 53.0% FG, 30.9 PER

Team Record: 22-13

Games Missed: 8

Team Record w/out: 4-4

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another great season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He might not be the top favorite for the MVP, but he's playing at the same level or even better when he won his first two MVP Awards.

Just like KD, the problem for Giannis this season has been his health. In addition to entering health and safety protocols, Giannis was nursing a leg injury for several games. But if he can remain healthy throughout the season, he has a good chance at winning another MVP and his second NBA championship.

Name: Nikola Jokic

Team: Denver Nuggets

Odds: +1200 (FanDuel)

Stats: 25.9 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.2 APG, 56.5% FG, 32.7 PER

Team Record: 16-16

Games Missed: 5

Team Record w/out: 1-4

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is having an even better season than last year. Jokic is arguably an all-around player carrying the Denver Nuggets to a .500 record. The Nuggets have been decimated by injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

The injuries and protocols have been a problem for the Nuggets, but due to the brilliance of Jokic, they are still a playoff team. Even though his stats are probably one of the greatest ever, the Nuggets' final record at the end of the season could hinder Jokic from repeating as MVP.

StatMuse @statmuse After 27 games, Nikola Jokic is still having the greatest PER season of all time.



32.7 — Jokic in 2021-22

32.1 — Wilt in 1961-62

31.9 — Giannis in 2019-20 After 27 games, Nikola Jokic is still having the greatest PER season of all time.32.7 — Jokic in 2021-2232.1 — Wilt in 1961-6231.9 — Giannis in 2019-20 https://t.co/OXvMjX6vkq

