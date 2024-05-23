"Athletic wise, we're similar": Luka Doncic shows his funny side, praises Anthony Edwards ahead of Mavs-Wolves

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has high praise for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards ahead of the Western Conference finals. The stage is set for the Mavs and Wolves as they play the first game of their seven-game series tonight to see which team will represent the West in the NBA Finals.

Both teams have two of the most talented players in the league. This will be the first time they'll play against each other in the postseason, which could make for an interesting matchup. The Wolves defeated the defending champions in seven games, while the Mavs beat the OKC Thunder.

As they prepared for tonight's game, they gave their thoughts on having to play against each other. Doncic views Edwards as one of the best talents in the league. He spoke highly of him and even joked about having the same athletic ability as the Wolves guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Unbelievable player, on both sides, doing all the little things to help his team win. But unbelievable talent, obviously," Doncic said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Athletically, we’re similar. We’ve done the same. But, nah, I’m just kidding. He’s an unbelievable player. He’s still young, what, 22? That’s it. And you can see he’s been built for this and he’s been amazing to watch all the time.”

Doncic's comments about their comparable athleticism are at the 1:15 mark of the video.

Fans are aware that Doncic isn't the most athletic star in the NBA. However, he excels in different areas on the floor. The Slovenian star is a deadly three-point shooter and does everything on the floor. His tendency to finish games with triple-doubles is something that the Wolves will have to endure in the series,

Game 1 will take place at the Target Center tonight. Tip-off starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Luka Doncic is looking forward to playing the Wolves in the WCF

The Mavs are a fun team to watch in the postseason. With Luka Doncic and his unpredictability on the court, paired with Kyrie Irving's smoothness in handling the rock, the team has given fans something to root for. That's also the case for the Wolves, as they have Edwards, a one-man highlight reel himself.

However, their teams have different playing styles, especially with Minnesota's tough defense. As the two teams face in Game 1, Doncic shared that he expects the Wolves to be a fun matchup in the conference finals.

"They have an amazing crowd... We know how good they are. So I think it's going to be a really fun matchup," Doncic said.

Expand Tweet

Doncic averaged 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 6 games against the Thunder. The Wolves will try to slow him down and take the first win of the series.