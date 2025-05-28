  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 28, 2025 02:55 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
The Atlanta Dream battled the LA Sparks on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream battled the LA Sparks on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Dream (3-2) came into the game on a two-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Sparks are 2-3 this season and are hoping to follow up their 91-78 win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Both teams will return to action on Friday on the road. Atlanta will battle the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, while LA will be against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks player stats and box score

LA Sparks

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sarah Ashlee Barker21011100-20-12-2-1
Dearica Hamby83120102-70-14-4-5
Azurá Stevens28131001-60-10-0-6
Kelsey Plum82313303-82-40-0-6
Odyssey Sims31210201-30-11-1-6
Rickea Jackson01000100-10-00-0-8
Mercedes Russell01100100-10-00-0-4
Julie Allemand30110101-11-10-0-6
Emma Cannon50000002-21-10-0-3
Sania FeaginDNP----------
Liatu KingDNP----------
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Rae BurrellDNP----------
Atlanta Dream

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Maya Caldwell31321101-51-30-09
Nia Coffey72032422-51-42-23
Brionna Jones71102002-60-23-311
Allisha Gray85301102-30-04-45
Rhyne Howard94213003-102-71-17
Naz Hillmon44110022-40-20-05
Te-Hina Paopao22010101-20-00-00
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough01000010-10-00-02
Taylor Thierry00000000-10-00-03
Jordin CanadaDNP----------
Brittney GrinerDNP----------
Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 16-15 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the first quarter.

The Dream outscored the Sparks 24-16 in the second to take a 40-31 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard had nine points and four rebounds to lead Atlanta in the first half. Allisha Gray added eight points and five rebounds on 2-for-3. Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby each scored eight points for LA.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
