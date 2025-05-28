Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks player stats and box score
LA Sparks
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Sarah Ashlee Barker
2
1
0
1
1
1
0
0-2
0-1
2-2
-1
Dearica Hamby
8
3
1
2
0
1
0
2-7
0-1
4-4
-5
Azurá Stevens
2
8
1
3
1
0
0
1-6
0-1
0-0
-6
Kelsey Plum
8
2
3
1
3
3
0
3-8
2-4
0-0
-6
Odyssey Sims
3
1
2
1
0
2
0
1-3
0-1
1-1
-6
Rickea Jackson
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-8
Mercedes Russell
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-4
Julie Allemand
3
0
1
1
0
1
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
-6
Emma Cannon
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2-2
1-1
0-0
-3
Sania Feagin
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Liatu King
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cameron Brink
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rae Burrell
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta Dream
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Maya Caldwell
3
1
3
2
1
1
0
1-5
1-3
0-0
9
Nia Coffey
7
2
0
3
2
4
2
2-5
1-4
2-2
3
Brionna Jones
7
1
1
0
2
0
0
2-6
0-2
3-3
11
Allisha Gray
8
5
3
0
1
1
0
2-3
0-0
4-4
5
Rhyne Howard
9
4
2
1
3
0
0
3-10
2-7
1-1
7
Naz Hillmon
4
4
1
1
0
0
2
2-4
0-2
0-0
5
Te-Hina Paopao
2
2
0
1
0
1
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
2
Taylor Thierry
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Jordin Canada
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brittney Griner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks game summary
The Atlanta Dream had a 16-15 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the first quarter.
The Dream outscored the Sparks 24-16 in the second to take a 40-31 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard had nine points and four rebounds to lead Atlanta in the first half. Allisha Gray added eight points and five rebounds on 2-for-3. Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby each scored eight points for LA.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.