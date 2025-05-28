Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream battled the LA Sparks on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Dream (3-2) came into the game on a two-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Sparks are 2-3 this season and are hoping to follow up their 91-78 win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Both teams will return to action on Friday on the road. Atlanta will battle the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, while LA will be against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks player stats and box score

LA Sparks

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sarah Ashlee Barker 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -1 Dearica Hamby 8 3 1 2 0 1 0 2-7 0-1 4-4 -5 Azurá Stevens 2 8 1 3 1 0 0 1-6 0-1 0-0 -6 Kelsey Plum 8 2 3 1 3 3 0 3-8 2-4 0-0 -6 Odyssey Sims 3 1 2 1 0 2 0 1-3 0-1 1-1 -6 Rickea Jackson 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Mercedes Russell 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Julie Allemand 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -6 Emma Cannon 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 -3 Sania Feagin DNP - - - - - - - - - - Liatu King DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rae Burrell DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Maya Caldwell 3 1 3 2 1 1 0 1-5 1-3 0-0 9 Nia Coffey 7 2 0 3 2 4 2 2-5 1-4 2-2 3 Brionna Jones 7 1 1 0 2 0 0 2-6 0-2 3-3 11 Allisha Gray 8 5 3 0 1 1 0 2-3 0-0 4-4 5 Rhyne Howard 9 4 2 1 3 0 0 3-10 2-7 1-1 7 Naz Hillmon 4 4 1 1 0 0 2 2-4 0-2 0-0 5 Te-Hina Paopao 2 2 0 1 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 Taylor Thierry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brittney Griner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 16-15 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the first quarter.

The Dream outscored the Sparks 24-16 in the second to take a 40-31 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard had nine points and four rebounds to lead Atlanta in the first half. Allisha Gray added eight points and five rebounds on 2-for-3. Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby each scored eight points for LA.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

