Atlanta Hawks 102-118 Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid erupts for 40, Trae Young struggles to replicate his heroics; here's how Twitter reacted after Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Philadelphia 76ers trounced the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs semifinals series on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid had a masterful performance with 40 points and 13 rebounds, dominating his matchup with defensive center Clint Capela.

Embiid, perhaps incensed that he didn't win the 2021 MVP Award that went to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, had an all-time great night. According to Stat Muse, this was the first 40-10 "playoff game by a Sixer since Billy Cunningham in 1970."

On the same night in which Jokic won the MVP, Joel Embiid - bad knee and all - did everything possible to keep a struggling Sixers team in the game. Ridiculous performance and heart by Embiid. — eytan (@shandershow) June 9, 2021

EMBIID HAS 40 PTS 😤 pic.twitter.com/0yVjtUGtIj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

So Joel Embiid is totally proving that a meniscus is worthless, right? — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 9, 2021

To support Embiid, Tobias Harris added 22 points, while Seth Curry scored 21.

The Atlanta Hawks couldn't get Trae Young going as he struggled from the field with a 6-of-16 night to finish with 21 points and 11 assists. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari had 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers come out strong but Atlanta Hawks recover

The Philadelphia 76ers were determined not to fall behind in Game 2 and took a 28-10 lead over the Atlanta Hawks at one point in the first quarter.

#Sixers out here trying to send a message. They lead 10-2 and made 5 of 6 shooting. Tobias Harris has 6 points on 3-4 shooting. #Hawks call tineout with 9:24 left in first quarter. pic.twitter.com/mC9Zgm0pBy — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 8, 2021

The Sixers now lead, 23-6, 5:07 1Q.



Hawks are 3-14 from the field (21.4%) and 0-5 from 3. Sixers shooting 68.8% FG.



Philly has 18 points in the paint already.



... Whew. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) June 9, 2021

Andddd Lou Williams pulls the Hawks within 2 with a jumper, 35-33.



Hawks trailed by 18 at one point in the first quarter. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) June 9, 2021

Embiid and Danilo Gallinari got entangled in the paint with 1:00 left in the first half, and the two engaged in a not-so-friendly altercation.

A double technical was assessed to both of them, but Embiid escaped what could have been a second one after a demonstrative reaction.

Double techs on Embiid and Gallo — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 9, 2021

The fans are chanting "Ref you [Stink]" — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 9, 2021

Atlanta Hawks take lead but Philadelphia 76ers pull away in fourth quarter

Matisse Thybulle #22 dives for a loose ball over Trae Young #11.

With 2:41 to go in the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks took a one-point lead, their first of the game, courtesy of two free throws from Young.

The story of the game for the Atlanta Hawks was Huerter, who hadn’t missed a shot at this point and was leading the team with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field. He wouldn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter.

Huerter? I barely know her. — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) June 9, 2021

Kevin "MJ" Huerter — Raunchy Billups (@SnottieDrippen) June 9, 2021

Huerter (verb): How I'd feel if the Sixers lose this game — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) June 9, 2021

Huerter with a 2️⃣0️⃣ piece off the bench!



Hawks down 1 in the third!https://t.co/SHhEPPAxJs

pic.twitter.com/aFLdYdc8q9 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 9, 2021

The Hawks had a 49-win pace in the regular season after McMillan took over and they got healthy. They’re so much better than any metric suggests — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) June 9, 2021

However, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly recovered to take a seven-point lead at the end of the quarter.

Shake Milton made a three-pointer at the buzzer. He continued to push the pace in the fourth quarter to help extend the lead to 19 points with a three-pointer and 8:04 to go.

I said, SHAKE MILTON REVENGE GAME ‼️ https://t.co/wM6Wnx1Wty — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) June 9, 2021

And they were outscored 12-4 after this after a Milton 3 at the horn. Sixers 91-84 going to 4th. https://t.co/PIR7ENTBn6 — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) June 9, 2021

When the history of this Sixers team is written, it will say that Shake Milton saved the Sixers in this series. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) June 9, 2021

By the time Milton exited the game with 3:36 to go, the Philadelphia 76ers had taken a 114-97 point lead over the Atlanta Hawks, who couldn’t keep up.

He scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from the three-point arc in just 11 minutes of playing time.

“SHAKE AND BAKE!”



Shake Milton has 14 points since entering in the 3rd 💪 pic.twitter.com/CBWjH2jkVj — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 9, 2021

Standing O for Shake Milton as he exits the game. Hell of an effort — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 9, 2021

Doc Rivers just took Ben Simmons out to avoid Hack-a-Ben.

Must not know much about basketball.#Sixers — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) June 9, 2021

The Sixers take Game 2 and tie the series 1-1 🔔



Embiid: 40 PTS | 13 REB

Tobias Harris: 22 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST

Seth Curry: 21 PTS

Shake Milton: 14 PTS pic.twitter.com/Cyg7u4Ywb4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 9, 2021

Ultimately, this was a team effort that led to a big win by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers playing instrumental to Allen Iverson’s rap song is so 76ers! Love it! — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 9, 2021

With Embiid playing at a high level, the Philadelphia 76ers have now tied the series 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks will try to recover from this drubbing by getting inspiration from their home crowd on Friday.

