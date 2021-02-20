Atlanta Hawks 109-121 Boston Celtics: Twitter enraged with Jayson Tatum and co. for giving up huge lead despite the win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-109 at the TD Garden on Friday but fans of the home team were incensed on Twitter. Why? The Celtics nearly blew the entirety of their 27-point lead and it created a sense of unease among their fans.
When the Atlanta Hawks came back strong in the fourth quarter, it was then that Boston Celtics fans felt they were being let down by their team again.
The Celtics lost to the Hawks 122-114 on Wednesday that caused the Cs fans to be irate on social media. They thought this game would end that way as well.
Boston Celtics had a commanding lead over the Atlanta Hawks at the half
The Boston Celtics dominated the Atlanta Hawks during the first two quarters as the visitors were playing uninspired basketball and many of their shots were just flat. The Celtics played great defense as well. Things went really well for Boston all the way to the end of the third quarter with Kemba Walker leading the way and Jayson Tatum right behind to support him.
Atlanta Hawks made a huge run, cutting the Boston Celtics' lead in the fourth quarter
But the Atlanta Hawks came roaring back to cut the lead to nine points on a three by Trae Young. All over Twitter, fans were begging the Boston Celtics not to lose, and that's saying it nicely. Many of them were disgusted with how badly the Celtics were playing in the fourth quarter, allowing the Hawks to gain confidence and the opportunity to possibly take the lead.
Eventually, the Boston Celtics regained their composure and their swagger to extend the lead though the Atlanta Hawks continued to swipe away at it. Despite the Celtics blowing most of their lead, there were those who were just grateful for the win regardless of how they got it.
Kemba Walker was the man of the hour for the Boston Celtics as his presence made the biggest difference between this game and the previous one. A Twitter user seemingly cursed the Atlanta Hawks for letting the Celtics win.
Thankfully, for Boston Celtics fans, their team didn't fold in the final minutes of the game. Relief was the overall feeling that the Boston faithful felt on social media and many were satisfied with how their team played during the first three quarters.
For the Atlanta Hawks, they leave Boston with a 1-1 record which includes a huge win on Wednesday and a good fight at the end on Friday. The Hawks should be proud of what they accomplished the past two games.
Also Read: Top 10 NBA players under 25Published 20 Feb 2021, 09:15 IST