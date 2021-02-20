Atlanta Hawks 109-121 Boston Celtics: Twitter enraged with Jayson Tatum and co. for giving up huge lead despite the win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-109 at the TD Garden on Friday but fans of the home team were incensed on Twitter. Why? The Celtics nearly blew the entirety of their 27-point lead and it created a sense of unease among their fans.

When the Atlanta Hawks came back strong in the fourth quarter, it was then that Boston Celtics fans felt they were being let down by their team again.

The Celtics lost to the Hawks 122-114 on Wednesday that caused the Cs fans to be irate on social media. They thought this game would end that way as well.

Boston Celtics had a commanding lead over the Atlanta Hawks at the half

The Boston Celtics dominated the Atlanta Hawks during the first two quarters as the visitors were playing uninspired basketball and many of their shots were just flat. The Celtics played great defense as well. Things went really well for Boston all the way to the end of the third quarter with Kemba Walker leading the way and Jayson Tatum right behind to support him.

The Celtics are up 98-73.... And there's still an entire quarter left.



😏

Tune in to Celtics/Hawks now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/0Spfu0pXbj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 20, 2021

Atlanta Hawks made a huge run, cutting the Boston Celtics' lead in the fourth quarter

But the Atlanta Hawks came roaring back to cut the lead to nine points on a three by Trae Young. All over Twitter, fans were begging the Boston Celtics not to lose, and that's saying it nicely. Many of them were disgusted with how badly the Celtics were playing in the fourth quarter, allowing the Hawks to gain confidence and the opportunity to possibly take the lead.

And now, after a Trae Young 3-pointer, Atlanta has gotten back to within 9 with 4:50 to go. The Hawks have outscored the Celtics 26-10 so far in the fourth quarter. Definitely has gotten a lot more uncomfortable here than seemed possible at the start of the fourth. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 20, 2021

Despite a 27pt deficit in Boston, the #Hawks have pulled within 9 in the 4th. 4:50 to go on @HawksOnFSSE...we have a ballgame, folks https://t.co/UVi6Kn8AIO — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) February 20, 2021

Please don’t choke — If You Trade PP We Riot (@LookatTatumman) February 20, 2021

another day, another Boston Celtics 4th quarter disasterclass ‼️‼️ — Henry 🦦 (@BucketsByTatum) February 20, 2021

The Celtics when playing against a zone defense pic.twitter.com/Kalq0qjTlb — marcus smart stan😈 (@marcussmartsta1) February 20, 2021

I am always impressed with how terrible the Celtics play when we have the lead — marcus smart stan😈 (@marcussmartsta1) February 20, 2021

this bench is trash and now the hawks can't miss lmfao — brandon 🎷🦕 (@brandon_lirio22) February 20, 2021

There can’t possibly be a more frustrating team to root for than the Boston Celtics — JB MVP+MIP 🇮🇪☘️ (@JAYB4MVP) February 20, 2021

Celtics not losing this game but they looking like they want to — swisho smoove (@SwishoMode) February 20, 2021

if you cant handle the chance of blowing a 40 point lead then you arent ready to be a Celtics fan — pretty pelicans fan (@jaystantatum17) February 20, 2021

Eventually, the Boston Celtics regained their composure and their swagger to extend the lead though the Atlanta Hawks continued to swipe away at it. Despite the Celtics blowing most of their lead, there were those who were just grateful for the win regardless of how they got it.

Solid answer by the Celtics, who are 4 for 4 since the Hawks pulled within 9. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 20, 2021

There was a lot to like about this game for the @celtics . Still some seriously concerning stretches. Let's string a few of these together. — Tim Gardell (@PtGisBACK) February 20, 2021

Time will tell whether Danny Ainge woke the #Celtics up with his comments this week or if that was just a good, albeit bend-but-don't-break bounce-back win. Either way, fun game. Love seeing Boston's bigs so in sync. And, of course, Kemba Walker was locked in. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 20, 2021

Kemba Walker was the man of the hour for the Boston Celtics as his presence made the biggest difference between this game and the previous one. A Twitter user seemingly cursed the Atlanta Hawks for letting the Celtics win.

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics dribbles downcourt past Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at TD Garden on February 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Hawks 121-109. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

I am once again asking you to fill this out pic.twitter.com/ADFaDZDL0W — KEMBA WALKS ON WATER (@CShredwards) February 20, 2021

celtics when jeff teague is available but doesn’t play: 2-0 — CARSON WENTZ FOR MVP (@PlayoffNesmith) February 20, 2021

MY USERNAME CURSE WORKS I HAVE SOLVED THE CELTICS' PROBLEMS — pretty pelicans fan (@jaystantatum17) February 20, 2021

FINAL: Celtics 121, Hawks 109

☘️ Walker: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 32 STL

☘️ Tatum: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 BLK

☘️ Brown: 17 PTS, 6 AST

☘️ Thompson: 17 PTS (8-9), 5 REB

🐧 Young: 31 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL

🐧 Capela: 24 PTS, 15 REB, 4 BLK, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/kzwZrW1bWB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 20, 2021

Thankfully, for Boston Celtics fans, their team didn't fold in the final minutes of the game. Relief was the overall feeling that the Boston faithful felt on social media and many were satisfied with how their team played during the first three quarters.

For the Atlanta Hawks, they leave Boston with a 1-1 record which includes a huge win on Wednesday and a good fight at the end on Friday. The Hawks should be proud of what they accomplished the past two games.

