Atlanta Hawks 122-114 Boston Celtics: Twitter stunned as Trae Young drains outrageous shots in 40-point outing

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Boston Celtics 122-114 as Trae Young demolished Gang Green with a 40-point masterpiece at TD Garden. The Celtics had no answer for Young's long-range bombs as he took over with 16 fourth-quarter points for the Hawks.

Many of Young's threes in the final period were 28 to 30 feet away from the basket. No matter who Celtics coach Brad Stevens put in front of the 22-year old, there was no stopping him pulling up from deep or driving to the basket for a layup.

Boston Celtics kept it close in the first half versus Atlanta Hawks

Jayson Tatum was the lone, true scoring threat in the first half for the Boston Celtics compared to the Atlanta Hawks who had several players in double figures.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum had 19 points in the first half and was taking advantage of his height or speed depending on who was guarding him.

to be fair the celtics' post defenders put on cement shoes when they see a big trying to duck in. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 18, 2021

Would the real Boston Celtics please stand up? Because that first half was ... grosssssssss. — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) February 18, 2021

A major consequence of the Celtics switching everything against the Hawks' length is that guards keep getting stuck boxing out bigs and nearby wings like Tatum are staring at the rim instead of getting over to help on the box out. Especially on that Collins OREB. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 18, 2021

Play defense, and tell Danny to trade for Collins he having a wonderful audition so far. — ☘️ *JB AllStar SZN*☘️(12-11)FIREBRAD (@KingT843) February 18, 2021

In contrast to the Boston Celtics who seemed to be out of sync most of the time in the first half, the Atlanta Hawks were sharp and taking advantage of their opponent's miscues. As usual, Trae Young was the head of the snake, making ridiculous shots like the one below.

Even so, it was only a six-point lead for the Hawks at the half.

Hope Trae Young is okay 🙏 Not sure how Jaylen Brown wasn’t ejected, but there’s no place for fouls like this in the NBA pic.twitter.com/c4FDeHBXWn — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@RocketsPlsWin) February 18, 2021

On top at the break!



⚫️⚫️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TlDw93HgY9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 18, 2021

Atlanta Hawks got the better of the Boston Celtics in the 2nd half

Young gets fouled underneath the rim

In the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks extended their lead to nine with these kinds of plays from Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari.

𝙔𝙤𝙪 get a fake!

And 𝙮𝙤𝙪 get a fake!

And 𝙮𝙤𝙪 get a fake!!! pic.twitter.com/DzoclKFNfX — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) February 18, 2021

Young wasn't done in the third quarter, too. He seemed to be sharper, smarter and speedier than just about any player on the Boston Celtics. The Atlanta Hawks guard dissected the Celtics defense like it wasn't there, making threes from about 30 feet out.

Trae Young haters abounded on Twitter and one user felt hatred for the Boston Celtics at the same time.

Trae Young splashes the deep triple on an expiring shot clock pic.twitter.com/88iqTKZOmQ — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 18, 2021

Trae puts the 🌧 in 🌈. pic.twitter.com/JVFm7ky5CN — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) February 18, 2021

Trae young is talented as hell man — THE MOST DEPRESSED CELTICS FAN (@Yunngrodnevasus) February 18, 2021

I hate the Celtics but I hate Trae Young more — Jacob (@HallOfJacob) February 18, 2021

.@TheTraeYoung becomes the fastest player in Hawks history to reach the 4,000 career point mark! pic.twitter.com/AXNNImvjEE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 18, 2021

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens tried the Hack-a-Shaq on Clint Capela, a poor free-throw shooter, with more than five minutes to go in the quarter. It worked the first time but not the second so he stopped doing it.

Boston didn't do it again after Capela made both.



On cue, Trae Young made a 3 to put the Hawks up 13. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 18, 2021

Well what do you know. New head coach and we actually look like we can hold on to a lead and finish a game. — Atlanta Hawks Fan (@atlhawkstime11) February 18, 2021

If you don’t like the way trae plays, then don’t watch hawks games! Simple as that ‼️ — 𝓛𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓷 (@ATLanden11) February 18, 2021

Boston Celtics fans were disgusted with their team, spewing their venom without inhibition on Twitter. The Celtics made a run at the end to cut the lead down to four with 13.7 seconds to go on three free-throws by Jayson Tatum, who scored 35 points. But it was too little, too late.

You just knew this was going to happen didn’t you? This team is the most predictably unpredictable in a while. I still think we might suck and we might go deep in the playoffs. We really don’t know at this point. We really don’t yet and that’s frustrating — Noted Jaylen "Liberation" Brown Scholar (@redryansox) February 18, 2021

This was the Boston Celtics' third loss in four games while the Atlanta Hawks broke a four-game losing streak. The two teams meet again in Boston on Friday for a rematch that Celtics fans are no doubt looking forward to.

