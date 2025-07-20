Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 20 

  • home icon
By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:29 GMT
The Atlanta Hawks will face the Boston Celtics in their fifth game of the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 20. The Hawks have been undefeated in the tournament with four wins, while the Celtics are currently 3-1.

The Hawks are coming off a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, 92-88, on July 17, to keep their unbeaten record. Meanwhile, the Celtics took down rivals LA Lakers, 87-78, for their third win in four games.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics game details and odds

The game will tip off at 6 P.M. Eastern Time inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup can be watched via NBA TV and the NBA League Pass.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the odds for the game:

Moneyline: Hawks (-165) vs Celtics (+146)

Spread: Hawks (-3.5) vs Celtics (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o185.5) vs Celtics -110 (u185.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics preview

The Hawks have been on a roll in their Summer League campaign, winning all four games. The Hawks have been leaning on their core of Jack McVeigh, Kobe Bufkin and first-round pick Asa Newell, all of whom are trying to crack a roster spot for the upcoming season.

They began their Summer League campaign with a 105-98 win against the Miami Heat, before pummeling the Phoenix Suns, 98-80. They then outlasted the Houston Rockets in overtime, 111-108 and defeated the Grizzlies, 92-88.

The Celtics started their Summer League stint with wins over the Grizzlies, 92-78, and the New York Knicks, 94-81. They lost to the Heat, 100-96, before winning against the Lakers, 87-78.

Jordan Walsh, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Hugo Gonzalez have been standouts for the Celtics. They are expected to be the team’s leaders as they head into their final Summer League game against the Hawks, especially Lofton, who is looking to secure a spot on a team next season.

Hawks vs. Celtics rosters

Here is the roster for both teams:

Atlanta Hawks

PlayerPosition
Jacob ToppinForward
Kobe BufkinGuard
Kobe JohnsonGuard
Javan JohnsonForward
Asa NewellForward
Devion SmithGuard
Dwight Murray Jr.Guard
Eli John NdiayeCenter
Josh ChristopherGuard
Nikola DurišicForward-Guard
Adam FlaglerGuard
Lamont ButlerGuard
Jack McVeighForward
Nell JosephForward
Jack WhiteForward
Jake StephensCenter
Boston Celtics:

PlayerPosition
Jordan WalshForward
Hugo GonzálezForward
Max ShulgaGuard
Hayden GrayGuard
Kendall BrownGuard
Jalen BridgesForward
Isaiah WongGuard
Miles NorrisForward
Aaron ScottForward
Charles BasseyCenter
Kenneth Lofton Jr.Forward-Center
Zach HicksForward
Ben GreggForward
Baylor ScheiermanGuard-Forward
Amari WilliamsCenter
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Hawks have been tearing it up in the Summer League, so we predict a win for them against the Celtics. However, expect some of the Celtics players to perform well as they look to prove themselves one final time in this year's Summer League.

Quick Links

