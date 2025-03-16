Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will be aiming to keep their chances of securing an automatic playoff spot alive when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

Ad

The Nets have struggled of late, losing three straight games and dropping nine of their last 10. The Hawks, who are currently in seventh position in the East, are just outside the automatic playoff positions and will be hoping to take advantage of the opponent's slump and secure their 33rd win of the season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, Mar. 16, with the game set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. PST).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be available to watch locally on YES and FDSSE. Fans looking to stream the action will be able to on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (-210), Nets (+175)

Spread: Hawks -5.5(-110), Nets +5.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 229.5 (-105), Under 229.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

Ad

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher tries to get position on Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton at State Farm Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The last outing between these two teams on Oct. 23 got a little heated. A hard foul from Nets center Nic Claxton on Dyson Daniels led to some shoving and pushing between the players. Claxton was called for a flagrant 2 and ejected following the incident. The Hawks would go on to win the game 120-116.

Ad

Atlanta will be hoping to make it 2-0 in the season series when they visit New York. They currently have a 32-35 record while going 15-17 on the road.

The start of the year was tough on Quin Snyder's team, as they were only able to win four of their 15 games in the month of January, which included an eight-game losing streak. However, four wins from their last five games means the Hawks remain in the playoff picture.

Ad

Atlanta is 4.5 games behind the sixth-place Detroit Pistons and 5.5 games behind the fifth-place Indiana Pacers.

The Atlanta Hawks have been able to work their way back up the standings with a dynamic and potent offense. The team is averaging 117.1 points per game, which is second highest in the East.

Trae Young is once again leading by example. The 26-year-old made his fourth All-Star Game appearance this year and continues to put up big numbers week after week. He leads the Hawks roster in points (23.9) and assists (11.5) and he ranks third in steals (1.1).

Ad

Australian guard Dyson Daniels, who leads the entire NBA with an incredible 3.0 steals per game, will be another player to keep an eye on, particularly on the defensive end.

The Brooklyn Nets season has been filled with injuries, trades and roster moves, making it very difficult for first-year head coach Jordi Fernández. The constant change has created a lack of consistency in the lineup and the team has struggled to string wins together.

Ad

Brooklyn will be looking to break a three-game losing streak after defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics. They have won just once in their last 11 games and subsequently dropped to 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Fernández's team will have their hands full when the Hawks visit. The coach will be looking for a way to slow down Atlanta's high-flying offense as Brooklyn is giving up 111.6 ppg to opponents.

Ad

The Nets will also have to worry about their ailing offense. The team is scoring just 105.4 ppg, which is the second fewest in the East. To make matters worse, Cam Thomas, who leads the roster with 24.0 ppg, is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Small forward Cameron Johnson has been one of the bright spots for the organization, averaging 18.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.1 assists to help keep the Nets competitive.

Ad

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Trae Young is coming off an underwhelming performance against the LA Clippers, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-18 from the field. Compared to his high standards, those numbers were disappointing.

However, Young had scored 35 and 36 points in his previous two outings. Expect the talented guard to bounce back on Sunday against a struggling Nets team. Young's point total is set at 26.5 and he should be able to go over that figure.

Ad

The Nets have found it difficult to put points on the board but the defense has been relatively solid. A big reason for that has been Nic Claxton. The 6-foot-11 center is a presence under the rim and leads the lineup with 7.4 rebounds per game.

Claxton logged 14 rebounds in his previous game. His rebound total is set at 8.5 for Sunday's game. He will likely go over that number.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are riding high after winning four of their last five and the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is hard to see Brooklyn stopping a red-hot Atlanta offense. With Trae Young leading the way, expect the Hawks to win this game by more than 5.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.