Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 3.

The Hawks have gotten off to an average start this campaign. They have won four of their seven games so far. Atlanta will have momentum on their side heading into this contest as they come off a 118-111 win over the in-form Washington Wizards.

The Nets, too, have a 4-3 record entering Wednesday's fixture against the Hawks. They are on a two-game winning streak, having beaten the Indiana Pacers 105-98 and Detroit Pistons 117-91 in their last two games, respectively.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 4; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were on a two-game losing streak before they defeated the Washington Wizards in their previous outing. Trae Young struck top form, scoring 26 points on the night.

He needed to rediscover his mojo after his underwhelming scoring run in the two losses before that. Young hadn't crossed the 20-point mark in either of those outings.

The Hawks had six players in total who scored in double-digits. They dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Wizards 47-36.

Another reason Atlanta was able to hold on to the win was their clinical shooting from the free-throw line. They converted all 29 attempts from there on the night.

The Atlanta Hawks did a great job of moving the ball around, making it difficult for their opponents to keep up on the defensive end. They need to keep doing more of that against an opponent like the Brooklyn Nets to have a decent chance of winning the tie.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young in action during Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans game

Trae Young is a leader by all means. A strong showing from him uplifts his teammates' performances, as seen in the last game.

He needs to produce another great game, individually, to help his side get over the line against a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team. Young will also need to keep delivering with his playmaking apart from scoring in bulk during Wednesday's fixture.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - De'Andre Hunter| F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are finally starting to find their rhythm after an unexpected start to this NBA season. The win against the Detroit Pistons marked their first consecutive victory so far.

The Nets were terrific offensively, making 65.3% of their shots from the floor. They also moved the ball around nicely and dominated the boards, outrebounding the Pistons 41-22.

Kevin Durant scored 23 points in 27 minutes before getting ejected midway through the third quarter, while James Harden had a triple-double on the night (18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists).

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Inside @JHarden13 's first triple-double of the season last night, which tied him with Larry Bird for seventh all-time (59) 👏 Inside @JHarden13's first triple-double of the season last night, which tied him with Larry Bird for seventh all-time (59) 👏

It was a relatively easy game for the Brooklyn Nets, though, which won't be the case against the Atlanta Hawks. They will have to produce a disciplined performance once again to secure their third straight win.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is in tremendous form over the last two games.

James Harden's improved performances over the last two games have been vital in the Brooklyn Nets winning during that stretch. The "Beard" has found his shooting rhythm and needs to keep it up against the Atlanta Hawks to give his team a healthy chance of winning the tie.

Harden making a positive impact relieves a lot of pressure off his teammates. The 32-year-old producing a top performance would be the key to the Nets' chances of claiming three wins in a row on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin.

Hawks vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have looked like a much better team of late compared to the Atlanta Hawks.

With the likes of James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge rediscovering their mojo, the Nets will be a difficult team to beat on the road for the Hawks. These factors make Brooklyn the overwhelming favorite to win the tie.

Where to watch Hawks vs Nets

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets will receive national coverage from ESPN. YES Network and Bally Sports Southeast will provide local coverage in Brooklyn and Atlanta, respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

International viewers can stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar