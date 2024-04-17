Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report for April 17 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second slate of the NBA's Play-In Tournament between the ninth and 10th seed, with the winner to face the loser of the seventh vs eighth seed.

The Hawks (36-46) ended the regular season as the 10th seed and third in their division, coming off one of the worst stretches of their season, losing six straight and seven of their nine contests. While they've been just over .500 at home, going 21-20, they have been subpar on the road, struggling with a 15-26 record.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls (39-43) are ninth in the East and fourth in the Central Division, ending their regular season with a narrow 120-119 defeat to the New York Knicks in overtime on Sunday. The Bulls have struggled at home, evident in their under .500 record, going 20-21.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Apr. 17

The Hawks have listed three players on their injury report: Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain), Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL) and Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Saddiq Bey Out Left knee torn ACL Jalen Johnson Out Right ankle sprain Onyeka Okongwu Out Left big toe sprain

In the absence of injured players, Snyder has deployed a starting lineup comprising Trae Young at PG, Dejounte Murray at SG, De'Andre Hunter at SF, Bogdan Bogdanovic at PF and Clint Capela at center.

This configuration is poised to remain intact throughout the Hawks' playoff run, with each player anticipated to log a minimum of 30 minutes on the court.

Chicago Bulls injury report for Apr. 17

The Bulls have listed seven players on their injury report: Andre Drummond (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (quad) are questionable.

Meanwhile, Julian Philips (foot), Onuralp Bitim (right eye retina), Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach Lavine (right foot) and Patrick Williams (left foot) are out.

Player Status Injury Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Quad Julian Philips Out Foot Andre Drummond Questionable Ankle Onuralp Bitim Out Right eye Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Left foot Zach Lavine Out Right Foot

What happened to Onuralp Bitim?

Forward Onuralp Bitim has been diagnosed with a detached retina in his right eye, necessitating season-ending surgery. Consequently, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason.

The rookie from Turkey saw his playing time diminish under coach Billy Donovan following a brief stint of success, despite an initial promise. Bitim's injury adds to the string of season-ending surgeries endured by the Bulls this season, marking the third such setback.

Additionally, the narratives surrounding Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams further compound the challenges faced by the team, with Lonzo Ball's absence exceeding two years.

