Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. The Warriors were looking to get back on the winning track after their 102-99 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday. The Hawks, on the other hand, were coming off a 109-108 road win over the Sacramento Kings.

After a close first few minutes of the first quarter, the Warriors took control of the game and never looked back. There was some shaky play at the end of the third quarter, but Golden State defeated the Hawks 120-97.

Andrew Wiggins was the best player on the floor, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Steph Curry scored 23 points, while Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Only one player out of the 13 who saw minutes didn't score for Golden State.

Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson had a team high 15 points for the Hawks. It was a cold game for Atlanta, and their body language was bad at the end of the first half. They did improve at the end of the third quarter, but gave up midway through the final period.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Hawks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zaccharie Risacher 12 8 2 0 0 0 2 19 4-10 2-7 2-2 2 Jalen Johnson 15 14 4 2 0 1 0 35 6-16 3-5 0-0 -14 Clint Capela 11 9 1 1 2 0 1 22 5-12 0-0 1-4 -9 Trae Young 12 3 11 2 0 3 2 30 4-12 1-6 3-4 -19 Dyson Daniels 11 7 3 0 0 3 4 31 5-12 1-3 0-0 -21 Onyeka Okongwu 9 7 0 0 1 2 3 23 2-6 2-4 3-6 -17 David Roddy 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 De'Andre Hunter 10 6 1 4 0 1 2 25 3-12 0-6 4-4 -21 Bogdan Bogdanovic 6 7 1 0 0 5 3 23 2-14 1-7 1-1 -6 Garrison Mathews 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-3 1-2 0-0 -2 Vit Krejci 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Kobe Bufkin 6 3 1 0 2 2 0 18 2-5 1-4 1-3 -4 Larry Nance Jr. DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 9 7 9 1 2 3 3 28 4-8 0-4 1-2 29 Lindy Waters III 10 3 1 1 0 0 4 23 4-9 2-5 0-0 16 Trayce Jackson-Davis 14 11 4 0 1 2 2 22 6-11 0-0 2-2 10 Andrew Wiggins 27 7 4 0 2 0 1 30 12-17 3-6 0-0 27 Stephen Curry 23 4 8 2 1 5 0 30 7-10 4-6 5-5 27 Jonathan Kuminga 10 5 2 2 1 1 1 15 3-10 1-3 3-4 1 Kevon Looney 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 13 1-2 0-0 0-3 -4 Gui Santos 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Kyle Anderson 2 1 4 3 0 1 2 15 1-5 0-1 0-0 5 Buddy Hield 11 2 0 0 0 2 1 20 4-11 3-9 0-0 11 Gary Payton II 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 3-4 0-1 0-0 7 Moses Moody 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 19 1-5 0-3 1-2 -10 Brandin Podziemski 3 2 2 1 0 1 1 15 1-6 1-1 0-0 -1

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Game Summary

Things were pretty tight in the first seven minutes of the game as the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks traded buckets. The hosts then went on a 22-2 run to build as much as a 21-point lead before the first quarter ended. They were up 41-22 heading into the second period.

Golden State was not letting the Hawks get close in the second quarter, putting their foot on the pedal to build a 25-point advantage at halftime. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga had 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

In the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors continued their domination and increased their lead to 31 points. However, a 12-1 run by the Atlanta Hawks ended the period. The Warriors were still ahead 90-75, but the Hawks were knocking on the door.

After the initial scare of the Hawks' run, the Warriors settled down and took control of the game midway through the fourth quarter. They held on to take the impressive 120-97 win to improve to 11-3 for the season. They now have the best record in the Western Conference.

The Golden State Warriors are back on the road for their next game, which is a group stage matchup in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. They visit the struggling and injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night. They will look to go 3-0 and take control of West Group C.

