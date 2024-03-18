Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Hollywood to take on the LA Clippers without All-Star guard Trae Young. “Ice Trae” remained sidelined while recovering from surgery on his finger. The desperate visitors hoped to snap a four-game losing streak against LA.

Atlanta opened the game with a balanced attack led by De’Andre Hunter who had eight points coming off the bench. The contributions from across the roster helped offset Kawhi Leonard’s explosive start with 17 points in just 12 minutes. The Hawks trailed 31-29 leading into the next period.

The Hawks' defense put a lid on the Clippers offense in the second quarter. They held Leonard to just two points after his first-quarter explosion. James Harden did not score a single point in the first 24 minutes. LA was limited to just 15 points in the said period, which allowed the visitors to take a 61-44 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunger combined for 31 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks in the first two quarters. Capela already has a double-double while Jalen Johnson has eight points and eight rebounds.

Expand Tweet

The Hawks continued to give the Clippers a steady diet of timely baskets and defensive stops in the third frame. Atlanta's starters, except for Vit Krejci, already reached double-digit scoring. The visitor's bench overwhelmed their counterparts from the hosts.

After a three-point second-quarter output, Kawhi Leonard could only add three in the third. James Harden remained scoreless while Paul George's inefficient night continued. The Atlanta Hawks dominated the LA Clippers to put a stranglehold on the game. Atlanta owned an 88-62 advantage with still a quarter left to play.

The home team desperately tried to rally starting the fourth quarter. James Harden led the way with nine points but "The Claw" has been silenced. George kept scrapping but he was terrible from deep. LA's bench was walloped by the Hawks.

The Hawks' frontline of Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson combined for 33 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and four steals. Their energy, hustle and activity caused the Clippers troubles all game long.

Expand Tweet

Dejounte Murray steadily captained his team and finished with 21 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals. De'Andre Hunter's off-the-bench excellence continued, finishing with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-5 from rainbow distance.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jalen Johnson 18 12 6 3 2 1 7-14 3-3 1-1 +16 Clint Capela 15 13 3 1 2 1 7-11 0-0 1-2 +18 Bogdan Bogdanovic 11 5 4 0 0 3 4-14 3-11 0-0 +8 Dejounte Murray 21 2 10 2 0 4 7-14 5-10 2-2 +10 Vit Krejci 5 2 3 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 3-3 +9 Bruno Fernando 6 7 1 2 0 4 2-6 0-0 2-2 -1 De'Andre Hunter 20 2 2 0 1 1 8-13 2-5 2-2 +5 Wesley Matthews 6 1 0 1 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 +1 Garrison Mathews 6 0 0 1 1 0 2-5 2-3 0-0 +12 Trent Forrest 2 1 3 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 +9 Trae Young DNP - - - - - - - - - Onyeka Okungwu DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 26 6 1 4 1 1 9-20 4-12 4-4 -8 Kawhi Leonard 28 2 2 1 1 3 8-17 3-8 9-10 -15 Ivica Zubac 6 6 1 0 1 1 1-1 0-0 4-4 -20 James Harden 9 6 9 1 1 3 3-10 2-5 1-1 -15 Terance Mann 7 4 0 2 1 0 2-6 1-2 2-2 -15 P.J. Tucker 3 4 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 +3 Daniel Theis 0 3 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Mason Plumlee 5 2 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 3-4 -3 Bones Hyland 2 1 1 0 0 5 0-4 0-4 2-2 -7 Amir Coffey 2 5 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-4 0-0 0 Brandon Boston Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Xavier Moon 5 1 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 Jordan Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Kobe Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden 3-pointers tonight

The LA Clippers' trio of superstars badly struggled from deep in the first half tonight. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden combined for just 4-for-14 in 3-pointers.

9-for-25 was the final line for the superstars' 3-point efficiency. Had they been more accurate, LA might not have been routed.