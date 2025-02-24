Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs the Miami Heat matchup is one of several games scheduled for Monday (Feb. 24). The game pits the Hawks (26-31), who are 9th in the Eastern Conference, against the Heat (26-29), who are one spot above them in 8th.

Ad

The Hawks and the Heat have met 139 times in the regular season with Miami Heat holding the advantage (79-60 head-to-head). This will be their third matchup of the season. Their last encounter was on December 28, 2024, when the Hawks won 120-110 at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at the State Farm Arena. Fans can watch the game on TV via FDSSE and FDSSUN. It can also be streamed via FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Heat (-120) vs Hawks (+100)

Spread: Heat (-1.5) vs Hawks (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o227.0) vs Hawks -110 (u227.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

The Hawks come into this game on the back of a crushing 148-143 home defeat against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Trae Young’s 38 points, two rebounds and 13 assists couldn’t lead them to a win and the Hawks are now winless in three games.

Ad

The Heat have just one win from the last six games, a 120-111 OT win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday (Feb. 21). Their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (Feb. 23) ended in a 120-113 defeat despite Tyler Herro’s 40 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat betting props

Trae Young’s point total is set at 28.5, which is above his season average of 24.2 points. Young has averaged 30.7 points in his last 10 games for the Hawks. So, the safe bet here is on the under.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro's point total is set at 26.5, which is also above his season average of 24.2. He has averaged 24.78 points in his last 10 games for the Heat. So, the safe bet here is on the under.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat prediction

The Heat are the odds makers' slight favorites against the Hawks. Based on the moneyline odds, the Miami Heat are projected at 54.55% win probability while the Atlanta Hawks have a projected win probability of 50%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.