Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks dominated the second and third quarters to beat up the Milwaukee Bucks 145-124. After trailing 44-37 in the opening 12 minutes, the Hawks crushed the home team 81-48 in the next two periods. Georges Niang led the charge in the second frame before Zaccharie Risacher took over in the third.

Ad

Risacher finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds and one steal. Trae Young tallied 19 points, 19 assists, three rebounds and two steals. Dyson Daniels contributed 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the slumping Bucks, who dropped their fourth straight game, with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kevin Porter Jr. came off the bench to deliver 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Onyeka Okongwu 7 10 3 1 0 1 4-8 1-4 4-4 +21 Zaccharie Risacher 31 6 0 1 0 1 12-21 5-11 7-9 +19 Mouhamed Gueye 25 8 1 0 0 0 3-5 1-2 2-4 +21 Trae Young 5 3 19 2 0 2 4-16 2-9 9-11 +13 Dyson Daniels 10 9 6 5 0 2 10-15 0-3 2-2 +21 Dominick Barlow 8 2 1 1 0 0 2-2 1-1 3-4 0 Georges Niang 17 1 1 0 0 1 6-11 4-8 1-1 +2 Caris LeVert 9 3 1 0 2 0 4-9 1-6 0-0 +8 Terance Mann 9 1 4 0 0 1 4-5 1-2 0-0 -3 Vit Krejci 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 +3 Jalen Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Garrison Matthews DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 7 4 0 1 1 1 2-5 2-5 1-1 -15 Giannis Antetokounmpo 31 9 5 1 0 5 11-18 0-1 9-14 -18 Kyle Kuzma 25 6 1 0 0 1 8-17 4-9 5-6 -26 Brook Lopez 5 1 1 1 1 1 2-4 0-2 1-2 -11 Ryan Rollins 10 4 5 0 0 1 3-6 2-3 2-2 -28 Pete Nance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Chris Livingston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 1-2 -2 Tyler Smith 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Pat Connaughton 6 1 3 0 0 1 3-6 0-1 0-0 -8 Gary Trent Jr. 10 3 0 0 0 1 2-9 1-6 5-5 0 Jamaree Bouyea 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Kevin Porter Jr. 28 4 5 1 0 2 8-12 3-5 9-9 +2 Andre Jackson Jr. 1 3 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 1-2 +7

Ad

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Summary

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks squared off on Sunday, the fifth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Atlanta entered the game without Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. Milwaukee was just as hampered with Damian Lillard out and Bobby Portis Jr. serving suspension.

The Bucks came out firing in the first quarter, dropping 44 points on the Hawks. Milwaukee hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 9 in the paint. Giannis Antetonmpo had 11 points and three assists to tow his team to the lead early.

Ad

Atlanta flipped the script in the second quarter. The Hawks held the Bucks to 31 points and exploded for 45 to take an 82-75 halftime lead. Trae Young and Co. made 6 of 9 shots from behind the arc to take control of the game. Georges Niang led the eruption with 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point distance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Hawks played their best defensive stretch in the third quarter, suffocating the Bucks to 17 points. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher took over Niang in torching the home team. The Frenchman went 4-for-6, including 3-for-3 from deep to push Atlanta’s lead to 118-92 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks took their foot off the gas pedal, allowing the Bucks to cut into the deficit. Still, Atlanta comfortably won 145-124 to win the season series (3-2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback