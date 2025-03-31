  • home icon
  Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 30, 2025

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 30, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:55 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Mar. 30 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Atlanta Hawks dominated the second and third quarters to beat up the Milwaukee Bucks 145-124. After trailing 44-37 in the opening 12 minutes, the Hawks crushed the home team 81-48 in the next two periods. Georges Niang led the charge in the second frame before Zaccharie Risacher took over in the third.

Risacher finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds and one steal. Trae Young tallied 19 points, 19 assists, three rebounds and two steals. Dyson Daniels contributed 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the slumping Bucks, who dropped their fourth straight game, with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kevin Porter Jr. came off the bench to deliver 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Onyeka Okongwu71031014-81-44-4+21
Zaccharie Risacher316010112-215-117-9+19
Mouhamed Gueye25810003-51-22-4+21
Trae Young53192024-162-99-11+13
Dyson Daniels109650210-150-32-2+21
Dominick Barlow8211002-21-13-40
Georges Niang17110016-114-81-1+2
Caris LeVert9310204-91-60-0+8
Terance Mann9140014-51-20-0-3
Vit Krejci32 00001-21-20-0+3
Jalen JohnsonDNP- --------
Garrison MatthewsDNP- --------
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince7401112-52-51-1-15
Giannis Antetokounmpo319510511-180-19-14-18
Kyle Kuzma25610018-174-95-6-26
Brook Lopez5111112-40-21-2-11
Ryan Rollins10450013-62-32-2-28
Pete Nance0000000-00-00-0-2
Chris Livingston1000000-20-11-2-2
Tyler Smith0100000-10-10-0-2
Pat Connaughton6130013-60-10-0-8
Gary Trent Jr.10300012-91-65-50
Jamaree Bouyea0000010-00-00-0-2
Kevin Porter Jr.284 51028-123-59-9+2
Andre Jackson Jr.1311000-20-11-2+7
Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Summary

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks squared off on Sunday, the fifth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Atlanta entered the game without Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. Milwaukee was just as hampered with Damian Lillard out and Bobby Portis Jr. serving suspension.

The Bucks came out firing in the first quarter, dropping 44 points on the Hawks. Milwaukee hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 9 in the paint. Giannis Antetonmpo had 11 points and three assists to tow his team to the lead early.

Atlanta flipped the script in the second quarter. The Hawks held the Bucks to 31 points and exploded for 45 to take an 82-75 halftime lead. Trae Young and Co. made 6 of 9 shots from behind the arc to take control of the game. Georges Niang led the eruption with 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point distance.

The Hawks played their best defensive stretch in the third quarter, suffocating the Bucks to 17 points. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher took over Niang in torching the home team. The Frenchman went 4-for-6, including 3-for-3 from deep to push Atlanta’s lead to 118-92 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks took their foot off the gas pedal, allowing the Bucks to cut into the deficit. Still, Atlanta comfortably won 145-124 to win the season series (3-2).

Edited by Michael Macasero
