Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (April 15) | 2024-25 NBA play-in tournament

The NBA Play-In tournament started on Tuesday, featuring a showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic. After ending the regular season with a 2-2 record, the two squared off again for a seat in the playoffs. The winner earns the right to face the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Orlando’s energy, hustle, and defense were key reasons the home team raced to a 32-17 first-quarter lead. The Magic leaned on a balanced attack to control the game offensively.

The second quarter was the back-and-forth struggle most fans expected from the Hawks-Magic showdown. After going 1-for-8 from behind the arc in the opening period, Atlanta attacked the paint more. By hitting 8 of 12 shots around the rim, the Hawks got back into the game.

Still, the Magic had the upper hand 61-47 at halftime.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Onyeka Okongwu 7 3 Zaccharie Risacher 5 1 Mouhamed Gueye 7 3 Trae Young 10 2 Dyson Daniels 6 7 Dominick Barlow 2 2 Georges Niang 8 0 Jalen Johnson 0 0 Caris LeVert 2 3 Terance Mann 0 0 Garrison Matthews -- - - - - - - - - Vit Krejci - - - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paolo Banchero 9 6 Franz Wagner 6 6 Wendell Carter Jr. 10 4 Cory Joseph 6 0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 5 4 Jonathan Isaac 4 4 Cole Anthony 9 2 Gary Harris 3 0 Caleb Houstan 0 1 Anthony Black 9 2 Tristan da Silva - - - - - - - - - Goga Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - Jett Howard - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

