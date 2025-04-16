  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (April 15) | 2024-25 NBA play-in tournament

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:02 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score for play-in tournament game on Apr. 15. [photo: Imagn]

The NBA Play-In tournament started on Tuesday, featuring a showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic. After ending the regular season with a 2-2 record, the two squared off again for a seat in the playoffs. The winner earns the right to face the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Orlando’s energy, hustle, and defense were key reasons the home team raced to a 32-17 first-quarter lead. The Magic leaned on a balanced attack to control the game offensively.

The second quarter was the back-and-forth struggle most fans expected from the Hawks-Magic showdown. After going 1-for-8 from behind the arc in the opening period, Atlanta attacked the paint more. By hitting 8 of 12 shots around the rim, the Hawks got back into the game.

Still, the Magic had the upper hand 61-47 at halftime.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Onyeka Okongwu73
Zaccharie Risacher51
Mouhamed Gueye73
Trae Young102
Dyson Daniels67
Dominick Barlow22
Georges Niang80
Jalen Johnson00
Caris LeVert23
Terance Mann0 0
Garrison Matthews-- --------
Vit Krejci- - --------
Orlando Magic player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paolo Banchero96
Franz Wagner66
Wendell Carter Jr.104
Cory Joseph60
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope54
Jonathan Isaac44
Cole Anthony92
Gary Harris30
Caleb Houstan01
Anthony Black92
Tristan da Silva- - -------
Goga Bitadze- - --------
Jett Howard- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

