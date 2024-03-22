Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 21, 2024 

The Atlanta Hawks traveled West to square off against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Minus Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, the struggling Hawks will try to shut out the hosts in the season series. Dejounte Murray is expected to lead the visitors in the showdown.
Despite playing undermanned the Hawks were aggressive and ended the first 12 minutes with a 37-30 lead. Murray, unsurprisingly came out hot, leading the team with 16 points.
Kevin Durant, who was held scoreless in the first quarter, bounced back in the second frame with 11 points. He took over from Devin Booker, who scored all of his 13 points in the first period. Durant and Royce O'Neale's production towed the home team to a 65-60 halftime lead.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 6-of-11 from rainbow distance in the first half tonight.
Dejounte Murray made 2-of-6 attempts from deep during the same stretch versus the Phoenix Suns.