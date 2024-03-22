Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 21, 2024 

The Atlanta Hawks traveled West to square off against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Minus Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, the struggling Hawks will try to shut out the hosts in the season series. Dejounte Murray is expected to lead the visitors in the showdown.

Despite playing undermanned the Hawks were aggressive and ended the first 12 minutes with a 37-30 lead. Murray, unsurprisingly came out hot, leading the team with 16 points.

Kevin Durant, who was held scoreless in the first quarter, bounced back in the second frame with 11 points. He took over from Devin Booker, who scored all of his 13 points in the first period. Durant and Royce O'Neale's production towed the home team to a 65-60 halftime lead.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- De'Andre Hunter 12 1 1 2 0 1 Clint Capela 9 7 2 0 1 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 10 0 1 0 0 0 Dejounte Murray 18 6 6 3 0 3 Vit Krejci 5 1 3 1 0 1 Bruno Fernando 4 3 0 0 0 0 Onyeka Okungwu 0 1 1 0 1 0 Wesley Matthews 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garrison Matthews 0 1 1 0 0 0 Trent Forrest 5 0 2 1 0 1 Trae Young -- - - - - - - - - Dylan Windler -- - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 11 4 2 0 1 3 Jusuf Nurkic 4 4 1 1 0 2 Bradley Beal 7 2 4 0 0 2 Grayson Allen 3 1 2 1 0 0 Devin Booker 13 1 2 0 0 1 Royce O'Neale 11 3 0 0 1 0 Drew Eubanks 5 3 0 0 1 1 Bol Bol 2 3 2 0 1 1 Eric Gordon 9 0 2 2 0 0 Thad Young - - - - - - - - - - Ish Wainwright - - - - - - - - - David Roddy - - - - - - - - - - Nassir Little - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Thomas - - - - - - - - - -

Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's 3-pointers tonight

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 6-of-11 from rainbow distance in the first half tonight.

Dejounte Murray made 2-of-6 attempts from deep during the same stretch versus the Phoenix Suns.