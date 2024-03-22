  • home icon
  • Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 21, 2024 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2024 04:02 GMT
The Atlanta Hawks traveled West to square off against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Minus Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, the struggling Hawks will try to shut out the hosts in the season series. Dejounte Murray is expected to lead the visitors in the showdown.

Despite playing undermanned the Hawks were aggressive and ended the first 12 minutes with a 37-30 lead. Murray, unsurprisingly came out hot, leading the team with 16 points.

Kevin Durant, who was held scoreless in the first quarter, bounced back in the second frame with 11 points. He took over from Devin Booker, who scored all of his 13 points in the first period. Durant and Royce O'Neale's production towed the home team to a 65-60 halftime lead.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

Atlanta Hawks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
De'Andre Hunter1211201
Clint Capela972010
Bogdan Bogdanovic1001000
Dejounte Murray1866303
Vit Krejci513101
Bruno Fernando430000
Onyeka Okungwu011010
Wesley Matthews000000
Garrison Matthews011000
Trent Forrest5 0 2101
Trae Young--- -------
Dylan Windler--- --------

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant1142013
Jusuf Nurkic441102
Bradley Beal724002
Grayson Allen312100
Devin Booker1312001
Royce O'Neale1130010
Drew Eubanks530011
Bol Bol232011
Eric Gordon902200
Thad Young----------
Ish Wainwright---------
David Roddy- - --------
Nassir Little- - --------
Isaiah Thomas- - --------

Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's 3-pointers tonight

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 6-of-11 from rainbow distance in the first half tonight.

Dejounte Murray made 2-of-6 attempts from deep during the same stretch versus the Phoenix Suns.

