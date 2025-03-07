"Attach a name to it" - Stephen A. Smith claps back at Charles Barkley for calling ESPN analysts 'lame' over MJ-LeBron debates

Charles Barkley wants all the smoke less than a year before Inside the NBA moves to ESPN. Barkley called out some of the "lame" analysts on the network who only talk about the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate.

Ad

On a recent episode of Inside the NBA, "Sir Charles" went off on ESPN despite a working relationship with them. He was sick and tired of the debates going on there regarding limited topics and not praising other teams. He has had it with people debating the greatness of both MJ and "The King."

"Between (talking about the Lakers and Warriors) and this lame a** LeBron-Michael Jordan debate, which is lame, I've said it for years. The only people who talk about LeBron and Michael are people on television who got no talent to talk about anything else. I've been saying it years, I ain't hanging on to the 90s. I've always said LeBron's great, Michael's great, but y'all talk about it all the time."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

One of those analysts at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith, possibly the face of the network, clapped back at Charles Barkley on X, formerly known as Twitter. Smith wants The Round Mound of Rebounds to start name-dropping people rather than calling everyone out.

"Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the “y’all.” Attach a name to it. I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics . Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool. P.S. You know I love ya, though. See y’all soon. Yo @TheJetOnTNT ….workbook those free throws😀. Love y’all," Smith tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite his response, Stephen A. Smith welcomes what the Inside the NBA crew brings to the table. Smith has previously worked with them over the past year and hilarity has always ensued.

The show is expected to come to ESPN after TNT's deal with the NBA wasn't renewed. TNT is still set to produce the show, but will air on ESPN and ABC as part of a sub-licensing agreement.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback