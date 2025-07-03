Austin Reaves' agent shuts down claims suggesting his displeasure at playing with Luka Doncic

LA Lakers star Austin Reaves' agent quickly shut down the narrative about him not wanting to play with Luka Doncic. During the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers traded for Doncic. Since then, he's developed chemistry with his co-stars, Reaves and LeBron James.

Ad

However, on Tuesday's episode of "Burns and Gambo," NBA insider John Gambadoro claimed Reaves and James had issues playing with Doncic.

"LeBron does not like playing with Luka," Gambadoro said. "Reaves does not like playing with Luka. Reaves does not like getting the ball with two seconds left on the shot clock. LeBron is not fond of playing with Luka. The Lakers are going to turn their attention to build around Luka, not LeBron."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Thursday, Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, shut down the rumors about a potential rift between his client and Doncic.

"Austin has nothing but the utmost respect for Luka and truly enjoys playing alongside him," Reilly said in a statement. "Any suggestion to the contrary is completely false. He’s excited to be on the court with Luka—both now and in the future."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the 2025-26 season, Reaves and Doncic will continue as the team's starting backcourt. Together, they form a lethal tandem, especially on the offensive end.

Austin Reaves wants to grow with LeBron James and Luka Doncic

The fate of the Lakers depends on the star trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Together, they led the team to the third spot in the Western Conference last season. However, they lacked the needed depth to have a deep playoff run.

Ad

Nevertheless, the trio is determined to run it back with the Lakers. When their offseason started, Reaves talked about wanting to grow with his co-stars.

“Just continuing to grow together,” he said. “Obviously they’re unbelievable basketball players and the more time we spend, not with just them, but the whole unit, you’re just gonna become more cohesive, more together, know exactly what you’re gonna do every possession when things get tough. You’re rolling with how you want to play the game.”

Ad

Austin Reaves and the Lakers couldn't outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. They only won Game 2 of the best-of-seven series and were eliminated early on.

But the series allowed the Lakers to explore what they need to work on this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More