Austin Reaves' brother makes his feelings clear after Lakers star's heartfelt gesture: "Maybe he got Luka on board as well"

An LA Lakers fan site on X (formerly Twitter) shared their take on why Austin Reaves wore pink sneakers for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Laker Nation reported that the color choice was an in-game gender reveal for his brother Spencer Reaves, who is expecting a baby girl with his wife.

The older brother of the Lakers star reacted to the post with a note of appreciation.

“Appreciate you! We didn’t know Austin would be so pumped to do this. He’s known for weeks. Maybe he got Luka on board as well with his shoes tonight.”

Spencer and his wife, Kaci, announced roughly a month ago on Instagram that they were expecting a baby. The pharmacist captioned the post:

“Baby Reaves coming soon 🫶🏼🕊️🌿👼🏼”

They left out the gender of the baby in the heartwarming post. Austin Reaves apparently knew about it and allegedly decided to reveal it on Wednesday by wearing pink sneakers.

If Austin Reaves convinced Luka Doncic to do a gender reveal, Doncic’s color choice was not as obvious. The Slovenian wore bright red Jordans, which is not the usual color for a gender reveal. Regardless of the thought behind the color choice, the duo’s respective shoes stood out in Wednesday’s game.

Austin Reaves played well during his alleged gender-reveal game for his older brother’s baby

Austin Reaves started in the backcourt with Luka Doncic. They stood out not only for their brightly colored shoes but also for their play. Doncic led the team with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Reaves delivered 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Reaves and Doncic carried the LA Lakers on offense as LeBron James had a rough shooting night. The four-time MVP had 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting but made the game-winning tip at the buzzer. He added 13 rebounds and seven assists to his total.

Austin Reaves’ aggressiveness paid off throughout the game. Although he shot just 1-for-8 from deep, he made up for it by making 7 of 7 free-throw attempts. Reaves was particularly invaluable when Doncic and James sat out together to get a breather. AR had 15 points in the second quarter when the Lakers dominated the Pacers 40-22.

Reaves had an impressive game and helped carry his team to a slump-busting win.

