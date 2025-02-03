Austin Reaves drops 2-word reaction after Lakers trade Anthony Davis to land Luka Doncic

The NBA universe was shaken to its core on Saturday night when the LA Lakers sent future Hall-of-Famer Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers received five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, pairing one of the league's best players with LeBron James.

The trade was shocking for everyone involved, including Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who posted a reaction to the trade with a farewell message to his former teammate.

Image Credits: Via @austinreaves12

"Real one !," Reaves captioned his story post.

Davis spent six years with the Lakers before being moved and traded as LA begins to look ahead to the future post-LeBron James. In 42 games this season, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Apart from Anthony Davis, the Lakers sent Max Christie and a 2029 first-round Pick to Dallas, bringing in Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris alongside Doncic. Jalen Hood-Schifino was sent to the Utah Jazz, along with two second-round picks.

LeBron James surprised by Anthony Davis trade

According to reports, LeBron James was having dinner with his family following the Lakers' 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks when he heard about the trade for Doncic. LA didn't consult with the NBA's all-time leading scorer before making the move, adding Doncic to build their future around the young superstar.

On Sunday afternoon, LeBron James reacted to the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, showing love to his former teammate with a heartfelt story on Instagram.

Image Credits: Via @kingjames on Instagram

"Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there! Woe 4L! See you soon," James wrote on his Instagram story.

James and the Lakers are in the midst of one of their best stretches of the season over the last 13 games, going 8-3. In their victory over New York, LeBron led the Lakers' charge with 33 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a triple-double effort.

With the win, the Knicks improve to 28-19 as Luka Doncic enters LA. The Lakers will look to rehab Doncic's calf strain ahead of his team debut.

