  Austin Reaves drops hyped 2-word reaction to gung ho Dalton Knecht ahead of playoff campaign

Austin Reaves drops hyped 2-word reaction to gung ho Dalton Knecht ahead of playoff campaign

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:08 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers' Austin Reaves reacts to Dalton Knecht's post ahead of playoff campaign (Image source: Imagn)

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves commented on rookie Dalton Knecht's Instagram post as the team gears up for the playoffs.

On Tuesday, Knecht posted 10 photos highlighting his rookie season in the NBA. In one of the pictures, Reaves is tagged as the duo celebrate during a game against the Denver Nuggets.

"Playoff mode," Knecht wrote in the caption.
Reaves shared a two-word comment:

"My dawg!!" Reaves commented.
Austin Reaves' comment on the Instagram post of Dalton Knecht (Credits: IG/@daltonknecht)
Austin Reaves' comment on the Instagram post of Dalton Knecht (Credits: IG/@daltonknecht)

The Lakers selected Knecht as the 17th pick of the 2024 NBA draft. He has been impressive in his campaign, playing in 78 games. In 19.2 minutes per game, he averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds on 46.1% shooting (37.6% from the 3-point line).

Meanwhile, Reaves is in his fourth NBA season, and his production has increased in every statistical category. He put up 20.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.1 spg on 46.0% shooting, including 37.7% from downtown.

Reaves has been vital to the Lakers' 50-32 season. Pundits and fans have regarded the 6-foot-5 guard as LA's third star behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Dalton Knecht comments on motivation from "main vet" Austin Reaves

Dalton Knecht has recently said that Austin Reaves was key to his development in his first season in the league.

On March 14, the short-handed LA Lakers lost 131-126 to the Denver Nuggets. Reaves led the team with 37 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, while Knecht scored 32 points on 13-for-27 shooting (5-for-13 on 3-pointers) in 37 minutes.

Following the game, Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell asked Knecht what advice Reaves gave him.

"AR tells me all the time," Knecht said. "He texted me throughout my college career and gave me advice, and now that we’re on the same team, he’s been pretty much like my main vet.
"I could go to and talk to all the time. He has my back 100%. ... So, having a guy like that to help me and be super confident in me means a lot."

Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers begin their postseason on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena against the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

