Austin Reaves drops hyped 3-word reaction to LeBron James celebrating electric dunk

Austin Reaves stunned teammate LeBron James with an emphatic dunk in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Following a missed Dorian Finney-Smith shot, Reaves raced past James, Klay Thompson and Max Christie for the slam. AR and the four-time MVP celebrated the dunk as they ran to the opposite end of the floor to play defense.

After the game, the Lakers shared Reaves and James' reactions on Instagram after the dunk. The shooting guard commented via an IG story:

“Never seen it”

Austin Reaves' Instagram story on Wednesday after the LA Lakers showed his and LeBron James reactions to his dunk against the Dallas Mavericks. [photo: @austinreaves12/IG]

LA had multiple impressive plays in the second quarter, which included a 17-point explosion from Luka Doncic. Still, the rim-rattling slam from Reaves was the highlight of the period and easily the most surprising play of the night.

AR is known for his outside shooting and silky smooth drives. He is a capable dunker but not the kind who can electrify a crowd. Reaves showed he can pull off that sort of highlight play when given the chance.

James, who has a resume filled with rim-rattling slams, could not help but react to his teammate’s rare dunk.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James gave Luka Doncic a lift in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic already had 38 points entering the fourth quarter. Despite the Slovenian’s explosive night, the LA Lakers only led 83-76 with 12 minutes left to play. Doncic continued to impact the game, but the Lakers got a boost from Austin Reaves and LeBron James when the team struggled.

The four-time MVP finished the period with 13 points and carried the Lakers when Doncic rested to open the fourth quarter. Reaves also stepped up, scattering five of his 11 points in the game, and dished three assists.

A dunk by Max Christie gave the Mavericks an 84-83 lead, its first since the opening quarter. James responded with a short jumper, a layup, a free throw and another layup to give the Lakers control of the game again.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves exited the floor together with LA safely ahead 110-94.

