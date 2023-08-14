Austin Reaves was ecstatically knocking out 'sh*t' talking Grizzlies: "It felt good beating them"

Austin Reaves has shared his perspective on his experience of defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Known as a player with a positive demeanor, the young guard for the LA Lakers revealed a different side of himself when pushed by opponents. A prime example of this was during the playoffs when the entire Grizzlies team engaged in trash talk against him.

Austin Reaves revealed that the Grizzlies attempted to get into his head by calling him out in-game. While Reaves didn't necessarily retaliate, he admitted to the satisfaction he felt beating a team that employed an aggressive approach.

"Someone's gotta say something to me first," Reaves on him being a trash talker. "All of Memphis honestly [talked trash on Reaves], their whole team talked sh*t. It felt good beating them in the playoffs."

The Lakers' surprising new hero: Austin Reaves

The NBA formerly had a tagline that stated 'Where amazing happens'. It appears that the tagline is still appropriate, especially for the LA Lakers. The Lakers have recently struggled to get back on their feet after an unsuccessful turn of events after their 2020 championship run. The organization found difficulty in acquiring pieces that could help them rise from the ashes.

However, little did the Lakers know that they've already struck gold back in 2021. Austin Reaves signed a minimum deal with the Purple and Gold after going undrafted in 2021. Despite not being a top-tier player, Reaves defied expectations and evolved into one of the Lakers' brightest talents.

Reaves' climb in the NBA kind of resembles the journey a MyPlayer has to go through in NBA 2K. Reaves started as a seemingly unassuming player but soon displayed his prowess and veteran-like demeanor on the court, defying his lack of experience. Throughout his rookie season, he showcased an array of skills not typically seen in players with minimum contracts.

Initially regarded as a fluke due to the Lakers' performance in the 2021-22 season, Reaves proved his mettle during the subsequent season. He not only improved his statistics but also earned recognition as one of the team's heroes in the playoffs. This impressive journey led to a four-year contract worth $53.82 million, underscoring his newfound status as a valuable asset for the Lakers' future endeavors.

