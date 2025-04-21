Austin Reaves' GF Jenna Barber reacts to Lakers star's brother Spencer Reaves' adorable moment with his wife

On Saturday, LA Lakers star Austin Reaves' girlfriend, Jenna Barber, dropped a one-word reaction on her sister-in-law's Instagram post. The basketball girlfriend reacted to Spencer Reaves' wife, Kaci Mack Reaves, Easter Sunday picture. Currently, Spencer Reaves and his wife are in Germany, where the former suits up for the Mitteldeutscher BC.
Kaci Reaves took to Instagram to share a couple of images of her and her husband celebrating Easter Sunday. Captioning the post in German and English with a short message praising the lord, she wrote:
"Mein Gott ist groß 💛💚🧡 the best day because He lives!!"
The first image showed a pregnant Kaci enjoying a stroll in the sun, while the other picture showed her alongside Spencer as they shared an adorable selfie. Austin Reaves' partner, Jenna Barber, was in the comments section of this post as she reacted to her sister-in-law's images with a one-word reply:
"Glowing 💛," she wrote.
Similar to his younger brother, Spencer Reaves is a shooting guard and plays in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany. The Wisconsin native attended the University of Missouri before moving to Spain in 2018. After spending three years in the Iberian Peninsula, Reaves moved to Germany in 2021 and has since played for four teams in the country.
Spencer Reaves also acquired a German Citizenship during his time in Germany, where he and his wife have now settled.
Austin Reaves helps reveal the gender of his brother's child in a unique manner
During a game on March 26 between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Austin Reaves performed a unique gender reveal for his brother, Spencer Reaves.
Spencer is expecting a child with his wife, and his younger brother revealed the baby's gender during the NBA game.
The Lakers guard chose a unique way to announce the gender of his brother's child by wearing a special edition of his Rigorer AR2 shoes. These sneakers were customized with a color to indicate the baby's gender. He walked onto the court in a pink pair of sneakers, revealing that his brother is expecting a daughter.
This ingenious method earned a lot of love from the basketball fraternity, as plenty congratulated the Reaves brothers on a new addition to their family.
