Austin Reaves' GF Jenna Barber reacts to Lakers star's brother Spencer Reaves' adorable moment with his wife

On Saturday, LA Lakers star Austin Reaves' girlfriend, Jenna Barber, dropped a one-word reaction on her sister-in-law's Instagram post. The basketball girlfriend reacted to Spencer Reaves' wife, Kaci Mack Reaves, Easter Sunday picture. Currently, Spencer Reaves and his wife are in Germany, where the former suits up for the Mitteldeutscher BC.

Ad

Kaci Reaves took to Instagram to share a couple of images of her and her husband celebrating Easter Sunday. Captioning the post in German and English with a short message praising the lord, she wrote:

"Mein Gott ist groß 🩷💛💚🧡 the best day because He lives!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The first image showed a pregnant Kaci enjoying a stroll in the sun, while the other picture showed her alongside Spencer as they shared an adorable selfie. Austin Reaves' partner, Jenna Barber, was in the comments section of this post as she reacted to her sister-in-law's images with a one-word reply:

"Glowing 💛," she wrote.

Barber shows love to her sister-in-law on Instagram

Similar to his younger brother, Spencer Reaves is a shooting guard and plays in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany. The Wisconsin native attended the University of Missouri before moving to Spain in 2018. After spending three years in the Iberian Peninsula, Reaves moved to Germany in 2021 and has since played for four teams in the country.

Ad

Spencer Reaves also acquired a German Citizenship during his time in Germany, where he and his wife have now settled.

Austin Reaves helps reveal the gender of his brother's child in a unique manner

During a game on March 26 between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Austin Reaves performed a unique gender reveal for his brother, Spencer Reaves.

Ad

Spencer is expecting a child with his wife, and his younger brother revealed the baby's gender during the NBA game.

The Lakers guard chose a unique way to announce the gender of his brother's child by wearing a special edition of his Rigorer AR2 shoes. These sneakers were customized with a color to indicate the baby's gender. He walked onto the court in a pink pair of sneakers, revealing that his brother is expecting a daughter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This ingenious method earned a lot of love from the basketball fraternity, as plenty congratulated the Reaves brothers on a new addition to their family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More