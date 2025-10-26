  • home icon
  Austin Reaves' GF Jenna Barber Shows Love to Lakers Guard with heartfelt Emoji-Filled Reaction on "Lakeshow" Dump



By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:32 GMT


The LA Lakers returned to winning ways on Saturday after their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Austin Reaves played a significant role in the win, recording a double-double and was shown love by his girlfriend Jenna Barber.

Sharing a three-slide post from the Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena, Reaves captioned it with a single word.

"Lakeshow 💜💛," he wrote.
Barber showed love to Reaves' "Lakeshow" post, dropping a heartfelt emoji-filled reaction.

"🔥🔥😍," she commented.
Jenna Barber shows love to Austin Reaves on Instagram (Source: Austin Reaves/IG)
Jenna Barber shows love to Austin Reaves on Instagram (Source: Austin Reaves/IG)

The Lakers recorded their first win of the season with a 128-110 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday. Reaves played an important role during the win, dropping 24 points and providing 11 assists. The guard also shot 9-15 from the field, capping off a brilliant performance.

However, despite Reaves' double-double, it was Luka Doncic who stole the show. The Slovenian star notched his second straight 40-point game, pouring in 49 points while adding 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

While the guard has enjoyed a great start to the season, averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists, he is in jeopardy of missing the next game. Doncic suffered a sprained left finger against the Timberwolves and could miss his team's next game against the Sacramento Kings.

With LeBron James expected to sit out until mid-November, Doncic's injury will be a huge concern for the Lakers. However, Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, and Reaves have all stepped up early in the season, showing they can lead the team to victories even without their star players.

Jenna Barber once showed love to Austin Reaves after his career-high performance

Austin Reaves' journey to becoming a starter for the LA Lakers has been a grueling one. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and has steadily developed into one of the team’s most reliable players.

Despite enjoying many great nights in a Lakers jersey, Reaves' best performance for the team came in February against the Indiana Pacers. The guard recorded a career-high 45 points during the game, becoming only the fourth Laker in the last twenty years to score at least 45 points.

Jenna Barber was thrilled with this performance and showed her support for her boyfriend by sharing a clip of herself celebrating, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Screaming!!! Love you, so proud,” she wrote.

Reaves has established himself as a starting player for the Lakers and remains one of JJ Reddick's most trusted players.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

