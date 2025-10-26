Austin Reaves' GF Jenna Barber Shows Love to Lakers Guard with heartfelt Emoji-Filled Reaction on "Lakeshow" Dump

The LA Lakers returned to winning ways on Saturday after their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Austin Reaves played a significant role in the win, recording a double-double and was shown love by his girlfriend Jenna Barber.Sharing a three-slide post from the Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena, Reaves captioned it with a single word.&quot;Lakeshow 💜💛,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBarber showed love to Reaves' &quot;Lakeshow&quot; post, dropping a heartfelt emoji-filled reaction.&quot;🔥🔥😍,&quot; she commented.Jenna Barber shows love to Austin Reaves on Instagram (Source: Austin Reaves/IG)The Lakers recorded their first win of the season with a 128-110 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday. Reaves played an important role during the win, dropping 24 points and providing 11 assists. The guard also shot 9-15 from the field, capping off a brilliant performance.However, despite Reaves' double-double, it was Luka Doncic who stole the show. The Slovenian star notched his second straight 40-point game, pouring in 49 points while adding 11 rebounds and 8 assists.While the guard has enjoyed a great start to the season, averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists, he is in jeopardy of missing the next game. Doncic suffered a sprained left finger against the Timberwolves and could miss his team's next game against the Sacramento Kings.With LeBron James expected to sit out until mid-November, Doncic's injury will be a huge concern for the Lakers. However, Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, and Reaves have all stepped up early in the season, showing they can lead the team to victories even without their star players.Jenna Barber once showed love to Austin Reaves after his career-high performanceAustin Reaves' journey to becoming a starter for the LA Lakers has been a grueling one. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and has steadily developed into one of the team’s most reliable players.Despite enjoying many great nights in a Lakers jersey, Reaves' best performance for the team came in February against the Indiana Pacers. The guard recorded a career-high 45 points during the game, becoming only the fourth Laker in the last twenty years to score at least 45 points.Jenna Barber was thrilled with this performance and showed her support for her boyfriend by sharing a clip of herself celebrating, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.&quot;Screaming!!! Love you, so proud,” she wrote.Reaves has established himself as a starting player for the Lakers and remains one of JJ Reddick's most trusted players.