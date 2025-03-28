Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber drops 4-word reaction as Lakers star's sister-in-law melts over memorable gesture 

Earlier this week, Austin Reaves got to share a special moment with his brother and sister-in-law with gameday attire. Following the wholesome gesture, his girlfriend Jenna Barber took to social media to give her reaction to the big news.

Ad

Austin's brother Spencer and his wife are currently expecting a child. Like most couples, they wanted to do some form of gender reveal for the baby. They decided to do something incredibly unique, with Austin playing a key part.

It seems that Austin Reaves was the only one who knew the gender of the baby beforehand. He made the announcement with the color of his shoes during the LA Lakers' recent matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Austin donned pink shoes, meaning his brother and sister-in-law will be having a girl.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After being part of the fun, Austin's sister-in-law made a wholesome post on Instagram to shout-out the Lakers guard. Barber was seen in the comment section sending her love to the soon to be growing family.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

"omg love you guys"

Jenna Barber comment

Austin and Barber have been together for some time now, reportedly dating for over a decade. They first met in high school, where they became romantically involved in 2014.

Ad

Austin Reaves' brother reacts to gender reveal on social media

Austin Reaves' sister-in-law was not the only one who took to social media to react to the news. His brother also took the time to thank the Lakers' standout for being part of their sentimental moment.

On the broadcast, they touched on Austin's attire and what it meant for his family back home. This led to a handful of fans tagging Spencer Reaves in posts to congratulate him and his wife. He ended up responding to a few and peeling back the curtain on how it unfolded.

Ad

Spencer thanked Austin Reaves for being so excited to play a key role in the announcement. He also stated the young guard knew for weeks adding to the suspense. Spencer capped things off by joking that Austin got Luka Doncic in on the bit as well, seeing that he was also wearing pink shoes that night.

"Appreciate you! We didn’t know Austin would be so pumped to do this. He’s known for weeks. Maybe he got Luka on board as well with his shoes tonight"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since going undrafted in 2021, Reaves has emerged as a key contributor for the Lakers in recent years. He is now one of the team's primary options behind the star duo of LeBron James and Doncic. Reaves continues to put up the best numbers of his career, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Reaves' baby announcement ended up being part of one of the Lakers' most thrilling games this season. Things ended up going down to the wire against the Pacers, with LeBron tipping in a game-winner as time expired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback