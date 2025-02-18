Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber leaves 2-word reaction to Lakers star's brother's massive achievement 

Long before Austin Reaves made waves as a key piece of the LA Lakers, he had met his partner Jenna Barber in his hometown of Newark, Arkansas.

On Monday, Barber shared her support for Reaves' big brother Spencer, who recently won a championship in Basketball Bundesliga, a league based in Germany. In response to a celebratory post by Spencer's wife Kaci, Barber wrote a joyful reaction:

Jenna Barber, Austin Reaves' girlfriend, celebrates the championship won by his brother Spencer. Credit: Kaci Reaves/IG

"Woo hooo," Barber wrote next to an applause emoji and a heart sign emoji.

Barber has known the Reaves family since her formative years in Arkansas when she first met Austin at Cedar Ridge High School. The couple were said to have started dating in 2014.

While Reaves went on to pursue a basketball career at Wichita State and Oklahoma, Barber went to an Arkansas community college before attending the University of Arkansas. According to a People.com article in August 2024, she was recently enrolled at Logan College of Chiropractic.

In recent years, Barber got to witness incredible highs in Reaves' basketball career. Two years ago, she attended the Lakers' Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets. Months later, she was accompanying Reaves to Manila as Team USA participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Newly acquired Laker on Austin Reaves: "I definitely see a future All-Star"

When the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade went down, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber came along with Doncic to Tinseltown. Less than a month into his current stint with the Lakers, Morris had glowing words to say about his new teammate Reaves.

Morris offered his assessment during a recent episode of the "Twin$nWin$" podcast that he co-hosts with his brother Marcus:

"I definitely see a future All-Star," Morris said. "Not having as much on [Reaves] now that you got Bron [James] and Luka [Doncic] with him at the same time. I think it’s gonna open the floor for him."

In Morris, Reaves has a no-nonsense enforcer that can help him get off his shots unhindered for the rest of this season.

