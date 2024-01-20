"Austin Reaves about to go off now": Lakers fans dote on Olivia Rodrigo as she appears courtside vs Nets 

Austin Reaves had a poor game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, but fans were of firm faith that the guard would bounce back, especially after they spotted actress Olivia Rodrigo on the sidelines. The LA Lakers star has been linked to the 'Vampire' star, and after she was in attendance to catch the game, fans believed it was only a matter of time before Reaves would strike form. At the time of writing, the LA Lakers trailed the Nets in the fourth quarter and Reaves was having an off-day with just nine points and five assists in 27 minutes.

That didn't stop fans from believing or even showing some love to the singer courtside:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's Rodrigo in the house:

Expand Tweet

And the reactions followed soon enough:

Lakers fans believed Austin Reaves would strike form after seeing Olivia Rodrigo

The LA Lakers started strong, but fizzled out in the second and third quarter, allowing the Nets to come back resoundingly. If Rodrigo is indeed the lucky charm, they will hope some of her wishes and cheers might rub off some luck on the side, including some on Austin Reaves.

LA Lakers have made Austin Reaves untouchable in trade talks

Despite his forgettable outing so far against the Nets, Austin Reaves is one of the more sought-after players when the Lakers decide to deal on the trade table. Whether it's Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine, teams of both these stars have been looking at Reaves as part of the deal, however, the LA front office has made the guard untouchable in trade talks.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

"Reaves isn’t technically untouchable, but he’s close. The Lakers value him highly and have no interest in trading him, according to team and league sources. He’s on a cost-controlled, team-friendly deal for at least two more seasons. For the Lakers to consider moving Reaves, they’d need to receive either a clear-cut All-Star — someone better than Murray or LaVine, for example — or multiple rotation upgrades, according to those sources. "

This season, Reaves started in 18 of LA's 43 games and is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point land.

He was a vital part of the team's success last season and played a key role in the Lakers' playoff run to the Western Conference finals, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 3-pointers in 16 playoff games. It remains to be seen if he can bounce back from a quiet day as LA looks down and out against Brooklyn.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!