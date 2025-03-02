Austin Reaves injury update: Massive update surfaces after Lakers' rising star's calf injury setback

LA Lakers fans can heave a sigh of relief as Austin Reaves hasn't suffered a major setback after his calf injury in Friday's clash against the LA Clippers. Reaves left the game after nine minutes, citing calf soreness. The rising star underwent an MRI on Saturday and it returned negative.
Here's what ESPN's Shams Charania reported:
"Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be day-to-day after MRI on his right calf revealed no serious injury, sources tell ESPN. His status is uncertain for Sunday against the Clippers, but great development overall after Reaves exited early in Friday's win."
The Lakers were already without Rui Hachimura after the forward was ruled out with a left patellar tendinopathy in his knee. Austin Reaves could also miss games, but he's unlikely to be out for a significant stretch as suggested by this update.
