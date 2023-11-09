“Being jealous of Austin Reaves is insane”: NBA fans in stitches as Ime Udoka reveals motivating Jalen Green with USA snub

Jalen Green dropped 28 points in three quarters to lead the Houston Rockets to a 128-94 win over the injury-riddled LA Lakers on Wednesday night (November 8). Green’s 10 points in the Rockets’ 10-5 run to close the third quarter gave his team a 99-71 advantage heading into the final period. The explosive guard added seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. He decisively won his battle against Austin Reaves of the Lakers.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed after the game that he gave Green a little pep talk before the Lakers game. He reminded his shooting guard that he was snubbed off Team USA that competed in the 2023 FIBA World Cup over Reaves.

News of Udoka’s strategy caused fans on social media to react:

“Being jealous of Austin Reaves is insane”

Jalen Green was the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and has All-Star potential. He was part of the USA Select Team that scrimmaged against the squad coached by Steve Kerr which competed in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Kerr had a guard-heavy lineup that had Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Austin Reaves. Many questioned Reaves’ inclusion as they thought he wasn’t deserving of consideration. Kerr later told the media that picking “AR” was an easy decision for him.

In the LA Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors, Austin Reaves played a key part in the series. He was easily the Lakers’ third-best player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Reaves’ performances in the World Cup also justified Team USA’s decision to pick him.

Green was part of the reserve group that included Cade Cunningham, Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren for Team USA. Had one of Steve Kerr’s players been injured, one of the above could have been sent as replacement.

Ime Udoka’s mind games worked exactly as planned. Jalen Green was aggressive right from the start and attacked Austin Reaves or whoever was guarding him consistently. The Lakers and Reaves will have time for revenge, though. The two teams will face each other three more times, with November 19 being the next date.

Jalen Green has been impressive in the Houston Rockets’ four-game winning run

The Houston Rockets’ four-game winning run is partly due to Jalen Green’s superb performances. During the said stretch, he averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Green’s most noticeable improvement is his three-point shooting.

The Rockets lost their first three games to open the 2023-24 season. Green hit just 25.0% from deep, a steep dropoff from his already below-average 33.8% clip last season. In Houston’s last four straight wins, he has hit 46.7% from behind the arc.

When Jalen Green is hitting his outside shots, he is nearly unguardable. He can get by defenders with his quickness, athleticism and ball handling. If the 21-year-old can sustain his shooting touch, the Austin Reaves comparison Ime Udoka used may not be needed. He could be one of the biggest breakout stars this season.