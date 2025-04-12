Austin Reaves and LeBron James' over the top celebration for 3rd seed stems from mutual hatred for play-in 

LA Lakers' guard Austin Reaves was at his usual best as the Lakers clinched the third seed in the West against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. After the game, Reaves spoke to the media about what the moment meant to him, particularly how he celebrated with teammate LeBron James.

Austin Reaves once again joked about his complicated relationship with LeBron. Regardless, they were both excited to avoid the Play-In Tournament they've both had to navigate in the past two seasons.

"We were getting into it," he said. "We don't really like each other. ... Friendship's not that good, but we did celebrate not being in the play-in tournament."

Reaves also expressed his appreciation for LeBron James. He shared that he was welcomed well by the four-time champion when he was on a two-way contract and feels grateful for the support and opportunities he received from James.

"Being around him every single day, the joy he brings to the team," he said. "He's never in a bad mood. For him to welcome me when I was on a two-way contract to where I am today and treat me the same. I owe him a lot for what he's helped me accomplish."

The Lakers dominated the Rockets in their second-to-last regular-season game at the Crypto.com Arena, winning 140-109. The Rockets had already clinched the second seed, so they had to rest key players, giving the Purple and Gold the chance to earn their first 50-win season since 2020.

Austin Reaves recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. LeBron James finished with 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 22 minutes but will be a source of concern as he appeared to tweak his groin in the third quarter.

What's next for Austin Reaves and the Lakers ahead of the playoffs?

Austin Reaves has been an undisputed star for the Lakers this season, with some rooting for him to win the Most Improved Player award. In 72 games played, he has averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, a big step up from his performance of last season, considering he joined as an undrafted player.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives the ball against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

His performances earned him praise from an unnamed NBA executive. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the executive called him the "best undrafted player since Ben Wallace."

His value was much appreciated when the Lakers didn't entertain talks of him being part of the deal that brought in Luka Doncic. Now, alongside Doncic and James, the Purple and Gold have a team that has three players who can deliver 20+ points as the most important phase of the season kicks off

The Lakers will draw a curtain to the regular season on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

